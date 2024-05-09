TechNite 2024 celebrates the elements of technology





Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council TechNite 2024 recognized all the elements that make Roanoke-Blacksburg's innovation ecosystem so dynamic. TechNite 2024 was held on Thursday, May 8th at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. RBTC's annual celebration is highly anticipated within the region's technology community, with hundreds of local and state leaders gathering to celebrate this year's outstanding achievements in innovation in Virginia's Second Region .

This year, special guest Rishi Jaitley, a national thought leader on artificial intelligence, will give an inspiring talk, and the Heart of the Entrepreneur will be awarded in memory of innovator Bones Hart. – The Impact Prize is back and Dr. Robert Sandel is invited to RBTC Hall. of fame.

The research and technology being developed in this area is amazing. It is no exaggeration to say that it will change the world. TechNite encapsulates everything that makes our innovation ecosystem so powerful, said Erin Burcham, president of Verge and executive director of RBTC.

Jaitly spoke about the power in the room at TechNite, the scale of regional innovation here, and discovering the superpowers of the future.

He said our region can play a huge role in leading the way in innovation and what it means to be human.

The evening began with a gala, followed by guests enjoying an awards ceremony. The following entrepreneurs, leaders and companies were recognized.

Virginia Western Community College President Dr. Robert Sandel has been inducted into the RBTC Hall of Fame. Dr. Sandel is a lifelong educator who sees potential in everyone. His commitment to providing an accessible, high-quality education has changed the lives of VWCC, the region, and countless students. A respected and effective leader, Dr. Sandel has created a collaborative learning environment and a vibrant team of dedicated professionals empowered to innovate. Thanks to his leadership, VWCC is a nimble, cutting-edge institution poised to serve a wide range of community needs.

The recipient of the Hart of the Entrepreneur Impact Award was TheTiny Cargo Co., led by Dr. Spencer Marsh. Tiny Cargo is a C corporation based in Roanoke. Harnessing the power of milk exosomes as a naturally derived drug delivery platform, we aim not only to treat the deadly effects of radiation, but also as a platform technology to enable the treatment of a variety of other diseases. disease. Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Spencer Marsh is one of the world's leading exosome experts. His work paved the way for Tiny Cargo to become a world leader in supplying and applying exosome-based technology to new medicines and nutraceuticals.

Other award winners are:

Dr. Heather Lindberg and Dr. Crisilea Ojeda, Virginia Western Community College | STEM-H Educator Award. Recognizes educators in the Roanoke-Blacksburg area who promote the use of math, science and technology in creative ways to transfer knowledge and help develop future technology leaders. Dr. Lindberg and Dr. Ojeda are passionate educators with a strong passion for biotechnology. Together, they are committed to providing relevant experiences for her STEM students beyond the classroom. Cutting-edge programming is specifically designed for the needs of real-world biotech companies, labs, and teams. We provide students with the information and knowledge they need to make strong decisions about their careers after graduation. As champions of the future of biotechnology, Lindbergh and Ojeda believe in the potential of life sciences to build a better future for everyone. Mark Levy, Roanoke Valley Governor's School for Science and Technology | The K-12 STEM-H Educator Award recognizes K-12 educators in the Roanoke-Blacksburg area who use creative methods to teach mathematics, science, and technology. We work to advance usage, transfer knowledge, and help develop future technology leaders. Mark Levy is the Director of Roanoke Valley Governors School for Science and Technology (RVGS) and is passionate about student engagement and success. Prior to his appointment at RVGS, Mr. Levy was the head of the science department at Patrick Henry High School, where he was twice named PH Teacher of the Year and founded an award-winning forensic science team. He holds degrees from Virginia Tech and Johns Hopkins University. Mr. Levy, an RVGS alumnus, said he feels there is a deep meaning in serving the students and the school. Fermi Energy Inc. | Rising Star in Technology Award recognizes early-stage technology companies. This award highlights the importance of small businesses in our region's technology economy. Fermi Energy, Inc. was founded by a team of battery scientists and engineers at Virginia Tech to develop fundamentally disruptive cathode technologies that help build the U.S. battery manufacturing supply chain. The cathode accounts for over 50% of a battery's cost and is the central component that stores and releases energy. Fermi provides low-cost, sustainable cathodes for high-energy vehicle batteries. Their breakthrough processing technology and innovative materials reduce cathode costs by 50%, fueling innovative battery manufacturing in the United States and enabling electric vehicles to operate faster. Sarah Snider, BEAM Diagnostics | The Rising Star in Biotechnology Award recognizes early-stage biotechnology companies. This award highlights the importance of small businesses in our region's technology economy. BEAM Diagnostics, a digital health company; Inc. is leading the way in destigmatizing screening for substance use disorders and promoting proactive patient care. Dr. Sarah Snyder, her CEO and co-founder of BEAM, embodies the perseverance and leadership required to take innovative ideas and turn them into products that can improve lives and communities. She worked in the lab to develop her Beacon, a digital diagnostic platform that facilitates patient-provider conversations without the stigma typically associated with drug use and other behavioral health conditions. We applied this research to the doctor's office. Read VTC's Montague, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute | The Innovator Award recognizes individuals, teams, or organizations that have blazed new trails in the field of research and innovation. Dr. Reed Montague is Director of the Human Neuroscience Research Center at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute (FBRI). He is a world leader in computational psychiatry and has contributed to the development of this field, now a major funding initiative of the National Institute of Mental Health and FBRI. Research in his laboratory focuses on computational neuroscience, the relationship between the physical mechanisms present in real neural tissue and the computational functions that these mechanisms embody. Rob Day, TECHLAB | Regional Leadership Award. We recognize members who lead by example by not only achieving success in the workplace, but also by making significant contributions to the RBTC community. TECHLAB designs, develops, and manufactures intestinal diagnostics sold worldwide. As TECHLAB's Chief Operating Officer, Rob Day is passionate about the benefits of medical technology and is passionate about advancing the industry and supporting the professional community. He provides leadership for his VA Bio and Verge boards, provides industry leadership in the region, and is unstintingly dedicated to mentoring early-stage entrepreneurs. Adam Donato, Card Isle | The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes a leader who exemplifies the meaning of risk-taking in technology. Card Isle provides a turnkey solution for selling real paper, personalized greeting cards through e-commerce, grocery delivery, or curbside pickup sites. The card aisle under Adams' leadership is the very definition of Scrappy. As Card Isle's CEO, Adam embodies entrepreneurial leadership, guiding teams through pivots, digging deep during slow periods and seizing growth opportunities to build a company that is respected and long-lived in the local ecosystem. Established. Leading Small Tech Company recognizes Roanoke or New River Valley companies that are committed to advancing the region's technology community and demonstrating excellence in people, programs, and projects within the industry. CytoRecovery is a dynamic startup working to commercialize new cell isolation and recovery technologies to advance our understanding of disease onset, progression, and treatment. Elbit Systems of AmericaNight Vision| Leading Large Tech Company recognizes companies in the Roanoke or New River Valley that are committed to advancing the region's technology community and demonstrating excellence in people, programs, and projects within the industry. Elbit Systems of America is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focused on the defense, homeland security, civil aviation, and medical device markets. Elbit Systems of America has facilities across the United States and is dedicated to supporting the people who contribute to America's safety and security every day. Hal Irvin, VTC Fralin Biomedical Research Institute | The Ruby Award recognizes outstanding members who have proven themselves to be an outstanding and valuable addition to the Roanoke-Blacksburg region. Dr. Hal Irvin is Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology Outreach at Virginia Tech Carilion's Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, where he promotes partnerships between companies and researchers. An active member and advocate of the Roanoke-Blacksburg innovation ecosystem, Mr. Irvin is a member of RAMP's advisory board, the Roanoke Innovation Corridor Planning Committee and the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation Scholarship. and a director of the Foundation Grants Committee.

Thank you to all the sponsors and businesses that contributed to the success of the 2024 event: Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black Attorneys at Law, City of Roanoke, Member One, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation, Montgomery County Economy Development, Cox Business, Roanoke County Economy Development , TechLab Inc, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Boattourt County, Glo Fiber, and Arctic Wolf. RBTC, part of the Verge Alliance, exists to foster the growth of Roanoke and Blacksburg's tech community, with a vision for the region to be recognized globally for its innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent assets. is listed. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council is a member-driven organization working to foster the growth of the region's technology-based economy. The organization is an essential business resource for technology entrepreneurs and companies looking to achieve greater success, with members ranging from emerging technology companies to the region's largest employers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theroanokestar.com/2024/05/09/technite-2024-celebrates-the-elements-of-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos