Mists of Pandaria goes live on May 16th! — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Relive an epic adventure with the all-new event World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew with fresh loot and (nearly) unlimited power.

What is World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria?

World of Warcraft Remix is ​​a limited-time event that allows players to re-experience the entire Mists of Pandaria expansion from level 10 to 70 acceleration. All loot has been completely overhauled, adding powerful new effects that players can shape up. Their experiences, power ups and power ons. Features include:

Leveling and content will be accelerated, allowing you to take on almost any quest, scenario, dungeon, or raid. Create a new World of Warcraft Remix character starting at level 10 and adventure events up to level 70. Loot Piles: Get powerful items from everywhere: quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. Customizable items allow you to power up to the limit and take on even more challenging content. Convert unwanted items into bronze, which can be used to upgrade items and purchase cosmetics. Keep your collection: Take your transmog collection with you later when The War Within is released.available to everyone

No expansion purchase is required, but a World of Warcraft subscription or game time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that classic players can also join the massive Pandamonium by simply installing the latest (live) World of Warcraft client.

WoW trial accounts can also experience this World of Warcraft remix up to level 20 without any subscription or game time. To continue beyond level 20, purchase a subscription or game time.

Accelerated leveling and content

World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria doesn't slow you down, and with accelerated leveling from 10 to 70 you can take on almost any quest, scenario, dungeon, or raid in no time. See the table below for availability of each type of content.

Level Range Zone Scenario Dungeon Raid

10-70

jade forest

Greenstone Village Brewing Storm Theramore's Fall

Temple of the Jade Serpent Scarlet Hall Scarlet Monastery Scholomance

20-70

Valley of the Four Winds Krasaran Wilds 5.1 Landing Campaign

Unga Ingu Domination Point Lions Landing A Little Patience | Dagger in the Dark

storm stout brewery

25-70

Kunrai Summit

Arena of Annihilation Brewmoon Festival Tomb of the Forgotten King

Shadow Pan Monastery

Mogush's storage

30-70

Townlong Steps

Raid on Zambes

Siege of Gyuzaoji Temple

35-70

waste of fear

center of fear

40-70

eternal flower valley

Battle of the Ocean, Blood in the Snow, Dark Heart of Pandaria, Secret of Ragefire

Mogu Mountain Palace Falling Sun Gate

Endless spring terrace

45-70

giant island

timeless isle

50-70

thunder island

Throne of Thunder

60-70

Siege of Orgrimmar

70

heroic raid

Create a new identity

Create a new modern World of Warcraft character to start your adventure in Pandaria, collect a variety of powerful new items and transmogs, and carry them with you as you continue your adventures in World of Warcraft: The War Within. Sho. All remix characters created during the event will be converted to standard characters playable within modern World of Warcraft at the end of the event.

From the Realms character selection screen, players are given the option to create a new World of Warcraft Remix character starting at level 10. This character can only be played as a character participating in the event.

Characters on the selection screen that are only playable in the World of Warcraft Remix event will have an icon next to their character name, making it easy to identify them when choosing which mode of World of Warcraft to play.

Once you've created your character, you'll begin a new journey in the Timeless Isle, meeting endless Dragonflight and Eternus to show you your path.

New loot, new you

In World of Warcraft Remix, players have the opportunity to collect various items from almost anywhere, including quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. New customizable items are now yours, and each item slot has its own unique identity with a spell gem socket. These sockets come with exciting new turbocharged effects similar to trinkets.

Every time you loot a new item, you get a chance for a powerful new upgrade, and uncapped progression lets you push your limits even faster than ever. As you progress, items also increase your permanent stats, making you progressively more powerful.

If you put a gem in a slot and want to remove it, don't worry, you can easily add and remove gems. You can also turn unwanted items into bronze using Unraveling Sands.

As you adventure through Pandaria, you'll find several different types of gems to incorporate into your gear, including meta gems, tinker gems, and cog gems. Below are some examples of what you can find.

cloak of infinite possibilities

Looting various threads of time can also earn you cloaks of artifacts that increase your permanent power while you play. The Infinite Power achievement earned on your strongest character will give you a more powerful starting cloak for your alternate character, making leveling even faster.

Simply complete certain achievements in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria during the Remix event to earn titles, different transmogs, unreleased color variations of older mounts, and more. These achievements will become “Feats of Strength” at the end of the event.

august phoenix

Serpent of the Star Emperor

Players can also ride dragon mounts throughout Pandaria. If you haven't mastered this skill yet, don't worry, there's a trainer standing by.

Welcome to the new Bronze Age

There is no such thing as a bad drop, and any drops you earn can be converted into a new currency, Bronze. This currency can be used to purchase upgrades and cosmetics associated with your World of Warcraft account.

Visit any zone's bazaar to buy everything from class transmogs to Mists of Pandaria mounts, toys, and more. This will allow players to use this new currency to purchase items that were previously unavailable or difficult to obtain as random his drops, simply by adding them to their account's collection.

Inifnite Bazaar is located at:

position

zone

Tenji

jade forest

half hill market

Valley of the Four Winds

white tiger temple

Kunrai Summit

Gyuzaoji Temple

Townlong Steps

Corves

waste of fear

Stars Bazaar (Alliance)

Temple of the Seven Stars

Golden Terrace (Horde)

temple of two moons

Players will no longer be able to use the auction house in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be released worldwide on May 16th at 18:00 BST. See you in Pandaria!

