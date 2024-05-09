U.S. special forces seek military-grade Google Glass for in-field data





A special operator in Tampa, Florida, is looking for serious upgrades to his glasses and weapon optics.

Acquisition experts for the U.S. Special Operations Command described current projects, including day and night heads-up displays, here at the Special Operations Forces Weekly conference.

Think of it like Google Glass, said Lt. Col. Tosh Lancaster, program executive officer for USSOCOM's lethality program.

Bulletproof glasses will likely feature augmented reality, beaming information into the user's field of vision that can be used during the day. However, it can also be combined with existing night vision equipment.

Lancaster said that the command is interested in displaying only the data that is needed at the moment, and that the display should be configurable.

We have provided the correct information on the tactical edge that has already been analyzed so that they can quickly determine where they are, added the officer.

Staff member Joshua Kvable uses Google Glass to talk about the adoption of augmented reality at the Expo in Washington, DC on February 4, 2015.

The Army has been working on the Integrated Vision Augmentation System since 2019. The $22 billion program is scheduled for final testing this year. It is a helmet-mounted device that combines thermal, night vision, and augmented reality capabilities.

However, the ideal glasses for special surgery would be a single, much lighter item that combines eye protection and information display.

Lancaster also discussed digital projection close-up sights, short-range weapon optics. This eliminates the need for mechanical aiming of the weapon's optics. If successful, the new optics will eliminate thermal drift, Lancaster said. Thermal drift is a technical problem in which temperature can cause a holographic weapon's point of aim to shift by as much as a foot from its target.

Also in the eyewear space, Adam Fields, USSOCOM's protection and integration program director, asked the industry for a magic lens that would solve many of the vision device problems for operators. Preferred lenses provide ballistic and laser protection, as well as a transition from clear for indoor or nighttime use to tinted lenses for daytime use.

That way, Fields said, no one leaves with a big bag full of lenses. “Wait a minute, I'm going outside so I have to switch my lenses to smoke lenses.”

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government, and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for his co-authored project on witness intimidation. Todd is a veteran of the Iraq War.

