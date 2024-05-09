A purposeful approach to technology integration





Key Point:

Nowadays, technology and education go hand in hand. That means using technology purposefully in the classroom is more important than ever. With students and educators each accessing more than 40 technology tools each year, there is a real risk of becoming immersed in technology at the expense of developing important soft skills such as communication and collaboration.

The time spent using devices outside of the classroom further compounds this challenge. Students between the ages of 8 and 12 already spend an average of 5.5 hours on screens per day (excluding time in the classroom).

Fortunately, there are many ways educators can use technology to foster a sense of community and keep students engaged with each other and the lesson. As a former teacher who moved into the technology industry, I've seen many opportunities for educators to bridge the gap between screen time and developing collaboration, communication, and content creation skills.

Facilitating communication

With so much screen time, it's no wonder we're spending less time talking to each other. Texting and messaging have replaced face-to-face conversations and phone calls, resulting in a decline in communication skills. In fact, less than half of employers felt that graduates were very well prepared in oral communication. However, there are now many classroom technologies available to facilitate face-to-face conversations.

By using classroom-wide solutions such as interactive flat panels (IFPs) and video conferencing, educators can encourage students to interact with each other both within the physical classroom and beyond. . Whether you're bringing together a small group of students for problem-solving or educational games, inviting subject matter experts to join your class remotely via video, or participating in a virtual field trip, these technology tools can It's sure to drive engagement and spark conversation.

Fortunately, most edtech solutions are plug-and-play, but we also want to emphasize how important professional development is when using these tools, especially IFP. In my own experience, these often go underutilized, but with training, they can lead to highly interactive learning moments. Knowing how to get the most out of classroom technology will help you achieve optimal learning outcomes.

encourage collaboration

Collaborative learning is a powerful tool for increasing student engagement, motivation, and overall learning outcomes. There are many technologies available today that are designed with the classroom in mind and can build collaboration between students and teachers. These tools ensure that technology enhances collaboration, rather than hinders it.

Christie Elementary School in Plano, Texas, is making a noteworthy effort in this regard. They use an app called Kami that supports real-time collaboration with annotation tools. The app allows students to read poems and design science projects while sketching learning pictures and collaborating with classmates to demonstrate mastery of the content.

When using the app exclusively on Google Chromebooks, students struggled with making mistakes and unreadable markings, leading to frustration as they were unable to easily express their ideas to each other. When educators equipped students with a stylus, the learning experience changed. Students were able to demonstrate their ideas to others more accurately than just using their fingers on a screen, and they were able to seamlessly collaborate and share ideas on each other's devices. Educators have found that with the right combination of collaborative technologies, students retain more information and are more engaged in working together.

Power your content creation

Content creation exercises also offer innovative ways to strengthen the communication, collaboration, and technical skills students need to succeed in school and other fields. Considering that a survey conducted by Harris Poll and LEGO revealed that out of 3,000 children in the US and UK, nearly 30 per cent of YouTubers are their first choice for a career. Providing guidance to help people become creators is in line with their wishes.

I work with school districts that are creating entire studios for both staff and students using plug-and-play technology (USB-connected webcams, content cameras, key lights, microphones, etc.) to provide the necessary Save time and spend more time creating. For troubleshooting. A school district in Georgia is building a podcast station for students. Educators are incorporating podcast creation into their classrooms. Not only does this approach ensure that students learn the subject matter at hand, it also helps build communication and technical skills, and may inspire students to start their own podcast stations outside of school.

conclusion

Technology in the classroom can stimulate learning or create challenges, depending on how it is used and whether it leads to better learning outcomes. Fortunately, with a thoughtful approach, you can easily turn screen time into an opportunity for communication, collaboration, and creativity.

Megan Newhouse, Logitech

Megan Newhouse is a Southeast Education account manager at Logitech. In this role, Newhouse is dedicated to working with school districts and higher education institutions across the region to ensure they have the right technology tools to keep learning on track. Before she joined Logitech, Newhouse spent four years at SYNNEX where she also played an active role in introducing educational technology solutions to schools and universities. Also, Newhouse has taught children in private schools, where she served as an elementary school teacher at three different schools from 2013 to 2017. Newhouse earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and education from the University of Kentucky and a master's degree in education from the University of the Cumberland Graduate Program. She currently lives in Greenville, South Carolina.

