Google's parent company Alphabet discusses acquisition terms with HubSpot, sources





Alphabet Google's parent company is in talks with HubSpot to acquire the CRM giant, according to Bloomberg sources.

The development, shared by people familiar with the matter, follows reports last month that Alphabet had drafted a proposal to its advisers to consider.

It also comes at a time when Google is evaluating additional growth engines as it faces new competition in its traditional search business.

Alphabet has free cash to invest heavily in these growth engines, boasting a cash pile of $110.9 billion as of January 1, 2024.

With these funds, it could potentially buy an enterprise technology giant like HubSpot, which has a market capitalization more than three times its $30 billion (as of April 9, 2024).

However, prominent CX analysts say increased regulatory scrutiny of big tech companies in the US is likely a significant deterrent to the deal.

In fact, Liz Miller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, told CX Today: Given Google's dominant position in the advertising industry and the legal challenges it currently faces, this acquisition could raise significant antitrust concerns.

Google's control over both the search engine that drives traffic and the CRM that manages customer relationships creates a potentially anti-competitive environment.

Beyond regulations, Google should consider where HubSpot fits within its broader CX stack, which includes CCaaS, virtual agents, conversation intelligence, and other platforms.

Stitching all this together into a workable and coherent roadmap is a significant challenge.

But with great risk comes great reward. Miller said: If Google does this, it could change the balance of the CRM market.

HubSpot focuses on mid-market and SMB segments where Google may not have a strong presence. The acquisition could give Google access to a new customer base, but it could also disrupt HubSpots' existing business model.

Google needs to consider whether it can successfully integrate HubSpot without alienating customers or subjecting it to further regulatory scrutiny.

CX Today reached out to HubSpots' PR team for comment on the news. A: HubSpot does not comment on rumors or speculation.

Meanwhile, CX Today also reached out to Google's press team, but did not immediately receive a response.

What else is new in HubSpot?

News of negotiations between Google and HubSpots came on the heels of the latter's latest earnings release.

During the conference call, the CRM executive shared that first-quarter revenue reached $617.4 million, a 23% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

Additionally, HubSpot added 11,700 new customers, bringing its global customer base to 215,000.

HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan says it's great to see more customers integrating with HubSpot as their preferred customer platform for growth. Our first quarter results highlighted the consistency of why we won.

Customers from every segment are integrating with HubSpot because it's easy to use, easy to scale, and provides fast time-to-value.

Elsewhere, HubSpot announced an all-new service hub in April. This is intended to bring customer service teams closer to other customer-facing functions.

At the same time, the CRM giant pledged to reinvent content marketing with Content Hub and expand Commerce Hub globally.

