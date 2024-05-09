Mustad Musa appointed as Director of One Health Innovation Institute





Nama Mustad Musa

Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced the appointment of Nama Mustad-Mussa as the first executive director of the Institute for One Health Innovation (OHI), effective July 1.

This position is a joint appointment by Texas Tech University and TTUHSC to foster greater collaboration between the Lubbock-based institution and other members of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System).

Dr. Mustad Moosa was integral to the creation of OHI, Joseph Heppert, vice president of research and innovation at Texas Tech University, said in a news release. Her experience working across disciplines and institutions, including with her TTUHSC collaborators, made her the perfect candidate for this position. I look forward to watching OHI grow under her excellent leadership.

Moustad-Moussa is Horn Distinguished Professor, founding director of the Obesity Research Institute (ORI), and associate director of Texas Tech University's Office of Research and Innovation. She has a track record of building interdisciplinary teams through her work at ORI and will now be tasked with creating programs and opportunities that integrate all aspects of her One Health research across the TTU system. It will be.

“I am honored and excited to take on this important role as the founding director of the One Health Innovation Institute,” said Mustad Moosa. This is a unique opportunity for us to synergize collaboration across the TTU system and address the interconnectedness between animal, human and ecosystem health in new ways.

One Health is a collaboration in research that improves the health of all species by examining human and animal health, human and plant health, or a combination of the three, taking into account both lifestyle and environmental influences. It's an approach.

Mustad-Mousa said OHI's ultimate goal is to identify innovative solutions to health and healthcare challenges in rural West Texas by training scientists and medical professionals to lead interdisciplinary research. He said that it is necessary to do so.

This first directorship of an institute to be launched at the TTU system level will be filled by an accomplished academic and health researcher with a wealth of patience, professionalism and a tireless commitment to building consensus in a complex administrative environment. We needed to identify the TTUHSC Senior Vice President of Research. Innovation's Lance McMahon said in a release. Dr. Mustad Moosa is clearly a top candidate among a talented group of such individuals at our system's universities, and we are honored that she will be honored with our offer to serve in this important and pioneering role. I'm thrilled that you accepted it.

Through OHI Texas Tech University, TTUHSC and the TTU System bring together physicians, veterinarians, environmental scientists, engineers, nutritionists, and public health experts. By building bridges between disciplines, we will positively impact all aspects of the ecosystems that humans call home.

