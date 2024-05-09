Google Pixel 8a is the best value Pixel smartphone ever released – here's why





Google Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the company's low-cost A series of devices. As always, the Pixel 8a is the cheapest entry in the Pixel lineup, offering a variety of premium features at a much lower price. Features like AI-powered Magic Editor and Best Take, a brighter display with 120Hz refresh rate, a new 256GB storage option, and a larger battery are all included in Pixel 8a.

Importantly, the Pixel 8a starts at $499, the same price as the Pixel 7a. So, like other A-series Pixels, it's great value for money.

But what you may not realize is that the Pixel 8a may be the most valuable Pixel smartphone Google has ever released, surpassing the $349 Nexus 5 in 2013. It could even be the most valuable Google smartphone since. It all depends on his one single. Upgrade.

Software support is king

Last year, Google surprised us by announcing that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro would receive seven years of software updates. This promise was only broken by 8-10 years of support for the Fairphone 5. That promise is that both Pixel flagship models will receive his seven years of security and Android updates, and Samsung has since provided similar updates to the Galaxy S24 series.

Google currently provides the same level of software support for the Google Pixel 8a. This means that Google will continue to send updates to this phone until his May 2031. This includes security updates to keep your device safe and full updates for Android up to Android 21. Unfortunately, Android 22 may have arrived a little too late for this particular phone.

This is a huge update compared to the Pixel 7a. Last year's A-series Pixels only come with three years of Android updates and five years of security updates. That means this phone will lose most of its software support in his May 2026, at which point Google will be offering the absolute bare minimum to keep its device secure. . But that's only for two more years. In May 2028, the phone will technically become obsolete.

There's nothing stopping you from keeping your Pixel 7a for much longer, but it means you'll miss out on all the latest advances in the Android world. (Not to mention the fact that losing security updates puts you and your phone at risk.)

For the Pixel 8a, this isn't as big of an issue as it has seven years of full support. Due to hardware limitations, some features of Android will be unavailable, but in the meantime you can continue to enjoy most of what Android has to offer. It also doesn't matter what exploits or security risks arise because Google has to fix them.

Assuming you plan on using the phone until software support ends, the $499 price means you're effectively paying $71.28 per year, or $5.94 per month, for the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 7a costs $99.80 per year or $8.31 per month if you keep it for five years, or $166 per year ($13.86) if you quit after three years when Android support ends.

Even if you don't use your Pixel 8a for a full seven years, the fact that it still has official software support from Google means you might get some extra value on the trade-in or used phone market. To do. The Pixel 8a has a long lifespan, so anyone who buys it will enjoy several years of additional software support.

Of course, that all depends on whether the Pixel 8a actually lasts its entire lifecycle.

Spare parts support seals the deal

After the launch of the Pixel 8 series, Google confirmed that the seven years of support doesn't just apply to software updates. This also applied to the availability of spare parts, which are available thanks to the partnership between Google and iFixit.

This means that if your Pixel 8 breaks after six and a half years, it will be very easy to repair. Whether you get a repair from Google, a third-party repair shop, or attempt a repair yourself, there's nothing stopping you from getting the parts you need to fix your problem.

It doesn't matter if the damage was caused by an accidental fall, intentional malice, or some part is not working properly. This often happens with batteries. You can go online and get what you need to keep your phone working for a little longer.

Although not yet confirmed, we assume Google will provide the same level of parts support for the Pixel 8a. If this is the case, it means that not only will your phone have extended software support, but it will also physically last longer, as any damage or malfunction can be repaired during its official service life.

Google isn't generous enough to offer a 7-year warranty, so parts and repairs are expensive. However, with parts readily available, the cost of repair should be significantly less than the cost of a new phone. This means you can keep your device running much longer than with other methods.

Considering the rise in cell phone prices over the past few years, the price of a mid-range cell phone could reach well over $500 by 2031. Therefore, you will want to keep that phone for as long as humanly possible.

conclusion

We only have a limited amount of time with the Google Pixel 8a at the moment, so more extensive testing will be necessary before we can draw any final conclusions about the phone's strengths and weaknesses. But we're still pretty impressed with what we've seen so far, especially some of the best hardware upgrades the phone has to offer. And it's all done without actually increasing the price for US buyers.

But this year, it's not just about hardware upgrades. The Fairphone 5 may have an edge over the Pixel 8a in terms of midrange longevity, but it's far from the industry standard. Google continues to push the idea of ​​long-term phone support into the mainstream by promising to support the Pixel 8a for his seven years. Moreover, it is a significantly more affordable smartphone than the average Pixel flagship model.

In fact, regularly upgrading your phone is an expensive task, especially as prices continue to rise. Being able to keep your phone for longer will save you money in the long run. The additional support also means one less thing to upgrade unnecessarily. The fact that it's on a slightly cheaper phone to begin with only adds to this proverb.

