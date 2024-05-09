Georgia plans innovation lab to test emerging technologies like AI





Georgia officials told StateScoop this week that they are developing an “Innovation Lab,” a digital and physical space that can match government challenges with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The idea for the upcoming lab was born in part from the avalanche of AI tools that vendors are rushing to government technology leaders. Nikhil Deshpande, Georgia's chief digital and AI officer, told StateScoop that he expects the new institute to stand up soon. “Not weeks, but months, but definitely not years,” he said.

“Right now we are seeing a lot of AI applications and demos, but as an agency we also understand that there are certain needs and certain gaps that need to be filled,” Deshpande said. said. “The lab provides the space needed to conduct these proofs of concept. [the Georgia Technology Authority’s] Managed sandbox environment. ”

Deshpande said officials will eventually create a “roster” of vendors allowed to participate in the lab to help the agency resolve various issues.

“Vendor partners have an opportunity to directly present their solutions in relation to the agency's business challenges and directly pitch to the agency how some of these technologies can solve these gaps,” he said. We will have a “This is in no way an advocacy for any particular technology. This is purely an area of ​​solutions, so we focus on what the problem is and consider how we can solve the problem.”

While the arrival of AI is inevitable in 2024, Deshpande said the institute is designed to be technology agnostic, focused on government challenges, and ready to respond to any new developments that emerge in the coming months and years. He said the aim is to be technology-enabled.

“This lab is one way we can speed up the development, testing and implementation of these solutions, making the most use of some new technologies such as AI,” he said. “The AI ​​revolution has caused some of the attention of some government agencies to be reset and really focus on some of these problems in the hopes that newly emerging technologies will be the solution to solving them.” Therefore, GTA purely provides the basis for conducting these experiments.

The lab represents one-third of the state's overall AI initiative, along with an AI governance framework and AI training for state employees. Led by the state's technology arm, the Georgia Technology Agency, the state's AI efforts also seek cooperation from other government agencies, higher education institutions, and the private sector.

Deshpande said Georgia officials last month hired 14 people, including AI experts from Georgia Tech and Georgia State, private-sector AI experts, Georgia's chief information officer, and state-wide CIO Shawnzia Thomas. He said he has convened the first meeting of a new AI Council consisting of members.

The group said its first monthly meeting reaffirmed the importance of AI ethics, data governance, and AI training and standards. Deshpande, with the assistance of Rose Proctor, executive director of the TRUIST Center for Ethical Leadership at the University of North Georgia and a member of the AI ​​Council, said Georgia will develop a national “statewide leadership” initiative. He said that he is developing an “ethical DNA guide” to establish this. Ethical use of AI.

“We have pretty much confirmed that a focus on AI training and the ethical use of these technologies is not a nice-to-have, but a must-have,” he said. “This is the first step before we start using these new technologies. All state employees should be proactive when using these technologies, whether they are using them in their own work or designing for their constituents. You need to have the latest frameworks and training.”

Written by Colin Wood Colin Wood is the editor-in-chief of StateScoop and EdScoop. He has been reporting on government information technology policy for more than a decade on topics such as cybersecurity, IT governance, and public safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://statescoop.com/georgia-ai-innovation-lab-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

