Get up to $450 off a Google Pixel Tablet when you trade in your old iPad or Android slab





Google has an offer for iPad owners interested in the Pixel Tablet. The company has a trade-in promotion for iPad owners that covers at least the price of a Pixel Tablet, depending on which model you own. It also works with Samsung tablets, but the trade-in value is lower. The Pixel Tablet costs $399 (without deals) and does not include 128GB of storage and a charging speaker dock.

Google

Get a free Pixel Tablet with a qualifying trade-in.

Includes trade-in for eligible tablets

$399 at Google Store

This promotion works on iPads up to 6-year-old 6th generation models. For that, Google offers an amazing $399, which is comparable to the base price of his Pixel tablet. That iPad model cost just $329 in 2018, so Google is paying too much for that model.

But Google balances that out by offering a much worse offer for its latest high-end iPad. For example, his 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with M2 chip costs just $450. Until this week (when the company launched the new iPad Pro and iPad Air), Apple was selling that model for $1,099, so we don't recommend that trade-in value. If you're done with a high-end iPad from the past few years, you may be able to sell it for a pretty high price on places like eBay, Craigslist, and Swappa.

Sam Rutherford of Engadget

The Pixel Tablet stands out from its competitors running Android, making it more versatile by working with a charging speaker base that also allows the device to function as a smart display. Engadgets' Cherlynn Low thought that part overshadowed its core functionality as a tablet. As a smart display, the Pixel Tablet primarily excels. It has a useful dashboard, easy-to-read interface, and impressive audio quality, she writes in her full review.

The tablet features a 10.95-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (276 PPI) and runs on a Google Tensor G2 chip. Weighing just over 1 pound, it's lighter than Android rivals like the Galaxy Tab S8 and OnePlus Pad. There's a nano-ceramic coating on the back that gives it a glass-like feel that's surprisingly premium for a $399 device.

Where the Pixel Tablet stands out most is in its accessories. Google's Pixel Tablet Case, sold separately for $79, includes a built-in kickstand, making the slate even more versatile. What I like about the kickstand, hanger, and combo is that you can set up your tablet almost anywhere, Low writes in his Engadgets review. So if you want to hang it on your kitchen cabinet to watch recipe videos or keep watching “Love Is Blind,” you can do that. The 2,560 x 1,600 LCD panel wasn't as vibrant as the OLED on the Samsung Galaxy Tabs, but it still produced crisp details and colorful images.

The highlight accessory is Google's $129 charging speaker dock, which can be used without removing the kickstand case. This product transforms your tablet into a smart display and potentially eliminates the need for other smart home control hubs. The speaker has impressive sound for its size, making it easy to hear the response even if you're not right next to it.

Google says in the fine print that the trade-in value will be determined after you receive the tablet, and your trade-in value may be lower if the condition is determined not to match what you selected during the trade-in process. Masu. Refunds will be processed to the credit card you used to purchase your Pixel tablet (through Google Store Credit if you return your purchase during this period).

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest technology deals and buying advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/get-up-to-450-off-a-google-pixel-tablet-when-you-trade-in-your-old-ipad-or-android-slab-192718892.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos