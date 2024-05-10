Google faces biggest tech antitrust ruling in 20 years. Will an AT&T-style breakup be next?





Closing arguments in the largest antitrust case ever against Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), also known as Google, concluded last week.

It now rests with Judge Amit Mehta to issue a ruling that could change the fate of the company and other companies in the big tech industry.

Mehta, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, is expected to issue a ruling by the end of the year.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020 by the Justice Department jointly with attorneys general from 11 states, alleges that Google engaged in anticompetitive conduct to maintain its dominance in internet search.

Specifically, Google pays other technology companies monthly to secure its position as the default search engine at Motorola, which is owned by Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung, LG, and Lenovo Group Ltd (OTC). We're looking at billions of dollars. :LNVGY) and other devices, as well as browsers such as Mozilla Firefox and Opera. Plaintiffs allege that this practice hinders the success of other companies with their search engine products and gives Google a disproportionate market share in the search engine space.

Last week, court documents revealed that Google will pay Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be the default search engine in Safari, the web browser used on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. In 2021, this number reached $26.3 billion when including other browsers such as Firefox.

Google is estimated to account for about 90% of all Internet searches, and rivals such as Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing, Yahoo Search, or DuckDuckGo, a private search engine focused on user privacy. far exceeds.

Closing arguments by Google's lawyers and Justice Department attorney David Dahlquist followed a 10-week trial that ran from September to November 2023.

However, the case took three years for the Justice Department. The central issue of the case is that Google's control over the Internet today is so broad that it could be considered a monopoly, and that Google's ability to maintain its position as the default search engine requires the use of competing companies, cell phone manufacturers, and wireless Internet providers. The lawsuit alleges that the company is violating antitrust laws by paying money to customers. .

The company then benefited from extra traffic through its advertising business.

Google, on the other hand, claims that its market advantage is only the result of the superior quality of its products in a fair competitive game. The company admitted that it paid partners and competitors to give its search engine a competitive advantage, but (in both its September 2023 open letter and court case) web browser developers themselves He claimed that he had chosen to introduce Google at his own will.

The company also notes that competitors such as Yahoo and Bing also pay browser developers to get preferential position in their software, making it very difficult for users to change their default search engine on any device. It claims to be easy.

The importance of trials cannot be overstated. The lawsuit, brought by the Department of Justice and Justice Department, is the first time the federal government has imposed a monopoly ban on major technology companies since 2000, when a U.S. judge ruled that Microsoft had violated domestic antitrust laws. This is the first time in more than 20 years that a legal case has been brought to court. In 1998, there were 19 states.

The impact of this decision is the Federal Trade Commission's ongoing antitrust investigation into Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN); It could also spill over into some of the other antitrust cases rocking Big Tech companies. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), the parent company of Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram.

Google has also come under fire in Europe, where the EU Court of Justice fined it $2.6 billion for antitrust violations.

What's at stake for Google?

In a press release, the Justice Department called the case a 1998 case against Microsoft, and a 1974 case against AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) that ultimately split Bell System into several companies across the country in 1982. Comparisons were made to other landmark antitrust cases.

Mehta said he had not yet reached a conclusion as of the conclusion of arguments last week. According to CNN, the judge said that to counter Google's dominant position, hypothetical competitors would not only have to develop complex search tools themselves, but would also need to compete with Google in his $1 billion billion-dollar competition. He proposed that it would be necessary to invest 100 million dollars. Exclusive agreements with web browser developers and device manufacturers.

“I can't imagine a world in which any other competitor, especially a new competitor, could do that. Microsoft couldn't do that,” Mehta said.

If Mehta rules in the Justice Department's favor, the case will move to the second stage, where the court will decide what penalties to impose on Google. In these separate proceedings, the plaintiffs and the company will present various ways that Google could act to relinquish some of its allegedly monopolistic power.

According to Bloomberg, a possible move is to split the company into several divisions, including a separate division for the Android operating system, which is currently owned by Google. Another possible penalty would be to force Google to disclose search data to competitors to level the playing field, or to force the company to abandon exclusive agreements with other companies.

Bill Baer, ​​former head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, told the New York Times that it was unlikely the Justice Department would do so. They will request some kind of dissolution from the company.

“It is likely that some restrictions will be imposed on Google's actions in the future,” he said.

