Google vacates 300,000 square feet of office space on San Francisco waterfront





Google is leaving its 300,000-square-foot waterfront office in San Francisco's financial district.

The Mountain View-based tech giant will follow Visa in vacating One Market Plaza, a three-building complex at 1 Market Street on the Embarcadero, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The company plans to vacate the building when its lease ends in April.

The 1.6 million square foot One Market Plaza includes two high-rise towers with a six-story annex and an 11-story historic building known as The Landmark.

Google spokesman Ryan Lamont said the company will move from One Market's 42-story Spear Tower but will continue to occupy the landmark building. Google declined to comment on how long it plans to remain there. Many employees have already transitioned to remote work.

As previously stated, the company is focused on efficiently investing in real estate to meet the current and future needs of a hybrid workforce, Lamont said in an email to the Chronicle. We continue to maintain a long-term presence in San Francisco.

Google plans to consolidate the bulk of its operations from One Market into a 400,000-square-foot office at 345 Spear St. next year, anonymous sources told the newspaper. It is likely that the lease on the property will be renewed when it expires.

Mr. Lamont declined to comment on the possibility of renewing the lease at 345 Spear Street.

Information that Google is holding off on its exit from One Market Plaza comes as New York-based Paramount Group and Blackstone have agreed to sign a $975 million deal related to the complex, which was scheduled to expire in February. It arrived five months after I took out the $10,000 loan.

The partners agreed to extend the loan for three years, with an option for an additional year, in exchange for $125 million in debt repayments, the Chronicle reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anonymous market participants told the paper that if Google had announced its exit at the time, it likely would have been more difficult to close such a deal.

The trophy asset continues to generate leasing demand at record rent levels, anonymous Paramount and Blackstone spokespeople told the Chronicle. This space is leased until April 2025 and we are already in active dialogue with potential new tenants. We recently extended our financing through 2028 on attractive terms.

One Market Plaza, which has rents about 20 percent higher than other trophy offices, is 92.5 percent occupied and has rents of more than $100 per square foot.

read more

Recent leases include Capital Research, which renewed 79,000 square feet; Citigroup leased 76,000 square feet. Thoma Bravo leased her 43,000 square feet. GIC then contracted for 22,000 square feet of land.

Last year, Autodesk listed 73,000 square feet of the 284,000 square feet it occupies for sublease. Visa, whose lease expires in 2026, also listed its entire 162,000-square-foot headquarters ahead of its move to a new location in Mission Rock.

One Market Plaza was previously owned by Morgan Stanley and Paramount Group. In 2014, Blackstone bought a 49 percent stake in the complex for $600 million.

Dana Bartholomew

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/sanfrancisco/2024/05/09/google-to-vacate-300k-sf-office-on-san-francisco-waterfront/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos