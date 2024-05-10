Vermont tech hub vying for big increase in federal funding





SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Vermont is committing millions of dollars to become a leader in cutting-edge technology that could reshape electronics. The state hopes to persuade the federal government to invest large sums of money to expand the newly designated tech hub and benefit the entire region.

Custom computers are mass-produced every day in OnLogic's assembly room.

The South Burlington-based technology company prides itself on machines that can withstand environmental stressors that laptops can't. OnLogic is all about innovation,” said Mike Kleiner, CEO of both companies.

That led them to join Vermont's burgeoning tech hub. The state received the federal designation last fall as part of the CHIPS Act. The technology hub's main focus is developing more efficient semiconductors from a compound called gallium nitride. GaN has the potential to take semiconductors, the brains of most technologies, to the next level.

Kleiner said they were definitely interested in GaN technology and had been researching it. But challenges with options, compatibility and pricing make it still impractical, he says. Like other technologies, for example silicon-based, it just hasn't been established yet.

Improving GaN technology is of interest to them because it has the potential to make computers smaller and more efficient. So OnLogic decided to set up a test lab for his GaN devices in their building. Obviously, there's a lot of back and forth when you're testing, and you want to be testing close to where you're actually producing the devices, so you get very quick feedback, Kleiner said.

Onlogics' new 150,000-square-foot tech park in South Burlington includes space that will eventually house a characterization lab, but that first requires federal funding. It's necessary. I needed more space. Especially when we all went back to the office after coronavirus, there just wasn't enough space. So we needed more space and we're really excited to be moving into this new building that will give us the space we need. It also has plenty of room for years to come, Kleiner said.

Doug Merrill, regional innovation officer at the University of Vermont, said the proposal we submitted is ready to be implemented. He said Vermont has offered $36 million to the federal government to fund six projects, including a design center for GaN projects at the University of Vermont and a prototyping center at GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction. He said OnLogic's test lab will test how those prototypes work. This will not only bring economic activity to our region, but also fundamentally accelerate the rate of innovation in critical technologies.

However, other tech hubs are also fighting for that funding. Merrill said Vermont faces about 20 pitches, but he believes only five to 10 will get funding. What he sees as an advantage for Vermont is a quick return on investment. He said everything is currently going well and he believes it will be operational by January or February next year.

For Tech Hub member Resonant Link, this will be welcome news. This wireless charger company is a stone's throw from his OnLogic and is already incorporating his GaN into some of its devices. The company's co-founder Phio Aung said GaN allows many things to be made smaller. He said GaN's ability to efficiently convert power is important because medical devices such as pacemakers and neurostimulators need to be small and able to be charged without generating large amounts of heat. Stated. In many applications we use, especially medical applications, GaN is the only technology available and the only technology that can provide the performance we need.

Resonant Link also believes GaN technology can improve all kinds of new technologies, including wireless charging for drones. However, prototyping and testing new applications on your own can be too expensive; Tech Hub makes it possible.

Merrill said the Resonant Links project is part of Vermont's pitch and is real proof that more federal investment can be made here. This ties all these elements together and shows why this technology hub is so important to the region, he said. Other elements of Vermont's pitch include talent development and management to manage GaN projects.

Officials are expected to find out later this summer whether they will receive full or partial funding. If the federal government says no, GaN efforts won't necessarily end here, but they will be scaled back, and there's no guarantee that technology development or job growth will occur in Vermont. And even if you do manage to raise money, it may not end there. Phase 3 is planned, and Merrill says it already has ideas in place.

