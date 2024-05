Lower risk of aspiration during endoscopy in adults taking GLP-1

Top line:

Encountering gastric retention during esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) is more common in patients taking glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs); New data from the Cleveland Clinic shows that the procedure rarely leads to abortion or aspiration.

methodology:

Currently, recommendations on how to manage EGD in patients taking GLP-1 RAs for type 2 diabetes or obesity are limited primarily due to the lack of outcome data to draw evidence-based conclusions. , vary. Researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of 1512 index EGDs performed on patients taking GLP-1 RAs. Data were extracted using a combination of diagnosis codes, procedure codes, and natural language processing and refined by manual chart review. The primary outcome was retention rate. Gastric contents encountered during EGD. Secondary outcomes included rates of treatment discontinuation, retreatment, and adverse events, with a focus on aspiration. Key points: Of the 1512 EGDs included, 142 (9.4%) had residual gastric contents, primarily solid residue (78.9%). EGD performed to assess upper gastrointestinal symptoms showed a high prevalence of gastric retention (11.6%). Endoscopy was discontinued in 30 cases (2.0%). Twenty-nine patients had residual stomach contents. Also, many required repeat his EGD. Despite the high retention rate of gastric contents, the risk of aspiration remained low (2 cases; 0.1%). The risk was only slightly higher than that of the general population. Other adverse events included 4 cases of intraoperative hypoxia (0.3%) and 1 case each of abdominal pain, bronchospasm, and cholangitis, all of which were classified as mild. In multivariate analysis, younger age was associated with a higher risk of gastric emptiness.

in fact:

The authors believe that their observations are [American Gastroenterological Association] Recommending a liquid diet instead of a meal the day before the endoscopy [GLP-1 RAs]. ”

sauce:

The study, lead author Stephen A. Firkins, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation Institute of Digestive Diseases and Surgery in Ohio, was published online in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Limitations:

The authors do not state any specific limitations.

Disclosure:

This study received no specific funding. The authors disclose no conflicts of interest.

