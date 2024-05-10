Google helped create an exquisitely detailed map of a tiny part of the human brain





Many other brain atlases exist, but most provide much lower resolution data. Researchers can trace the brain at the nanoscale as it wires one neuron at a time to its synapses, the places where they connect. Google says we'll eventually need maps of that resolution to truly understand how the human brain works, processes information and stores memories. said Viren Jain, senior research scientist and co-author of the paper. May 9th. The dataset itself and a preprint version of this paper were released in his 2021.

Brain atlases come in many different forms. Some reveal how cells are organized. Others cover gene expression. This focuses on the connections between cells and is a field called connectomics. The outermost layer of the brain contains approximately 16 billion neurons that link together to form trillions of connections. A single neuron may receive information from hundreds or even thousands of other neurons and send information to a similar number of neurons. Tracing these connections, even in just a small part of the brain, therefore becomes an extremely complex task.

The team faced many hurdles to create this map. The first problem was finding a sample of brain tissue. The brain deteriorates rapidly after death, and the cadaver's tissues no longer function. Instead, the researchers used pieces of tissue removed during brain surgery in women with epilepsy to help control seizures.

Once the researchers had their sample, they had to carefully preserve it in resin so they could cut it into slices about one thousand times thicker than a human hair. The sections were then imaged using a high-speed electron microscope designed specifically for this project.

Next came the computational challenge. All of these wires, Jain says, he traverses all over the place in three dimensions, making all kinds of different connections. Google's team used machine learning models to stitch the slices together, aligning each slice with the next, color-coding wires, and finding connections. This is more difficult than it sounds. If you make one mistake, Jain says, all the connections connected to that wire will be incorrect.

Seth Ament, a neuroscientist at the University of Maryland, said being able to reconstruct human brain samples in such depth is an important advance. This map is the closest to the truth currently available. But he also cautioned that this is a single brain sample taken from a single individual.

The map is available for free on a web platform called Neuroglancer and is intended to be a resource that other researchers can use to make their own discoveries. Now anyone interested in studying the human cortex at such a detailed level can explore the data for themselves. They can calibrate a particular structure to make sure everything is correct and then publish their own findings, Jain says. (The preprint has already been cited at least 136 times.)

The team has already identified some surprises. For example, sections of long tendrils carrying signals from one neuron to the next formed whorls, or spots where they rotated around themselves. Axons typically form a single synapse to transmit information to the next cell. The research team identified single axons, in some cases as many as 50 separate synapses, that repeatedly form connections. It's not yet clear why, but strong bonds may help promote very rapid or strong responses to certain stimuli, Jain says. This is a very simple discovery about the organization of the human cerebral cortex, he says. However, I did not know this until now because there were no maps with this resolution.

Study leader Jeff Lichtman, a neuroscientist at Harvard University, said the data set was full of surprises. There was a lot of content that contradicted what I read in the textbook. Researchers may not have an explanation for what they're seeing, but they have many new questions. That's how science moves forward.

Correction: Due to a transcription error, a quote from Viren Jain was cited about how the brain “exports” memories. Updated to reflect that he was talking about how the brain “stores” memories.

