Google Cloud Translation AI | Google Cloud Blog





When it comes to AI use cases, language translation is the most practical and widely adopted by businesses and organizations alike. From Canva to Bloomberg, companies have pursued the flywheel of automated multilingual translation to make content more accessible to employees, customers, communities, and the public. Since introducing the Transformer architecture that powers today's large-scale language models (LLMs) in 2017, Google has continued to produce pioneering work, including many of his advances in AI translation. In this blog post, we're excited to announce a new generative model for the Google Clouds Translation API and an overview of other recent advances that help enterprises accelerate their translation use cases using AI.

Translation API introduces specialized generative AI models fine-tuned for translation

With the latest addition to the Google Clouds Translation AI portfolio, Translation API customers will now be able to choose between the traditional machine translation model (also known as NMT) and the new Translation LLM. Translation LLM is fine-tuned for millions of translated source and target segments and is suitable for longer contexts, so you should consider using it for translating paragraphs and articles. NMT may still be best suited for chat conversations, short texts, low-latency experiences, or use cases where consistency and terminology management are important. You can try Translation LLM in Vertex AI Studio's translation mode.

More flexible real-time translation with Generative AI

Adaptive Translation, which became generally available in Translation API Advanced in February 2024, is an integrated API method that works in conjunction with our specialized Translation LLM. When a customer requests adaptive translation, we import both the text to be translated and a small dataset of translation examples (minimum of 5 or maximum of 30,000). The API applies an algorithm to find the best example for each translation request and passes this refined context to her LLM during inference. The result is a quick and easy way for customers to optimize translation output in real time to suit their style requirements and use cases.

At Google Cloud Next 24 in April, AI-enabled translation platform Smartling co-announced responsive translation using generative AI. Smartling shared benchmarks for Google Adaptive Translation across multiple industries and his nine languages. Findings include that Google Adaptive Translate outperformed Google Translate with up to 23% improvement in quality.

Olga Beregovaya, Smartling's Vice President of AI He says this is a very important point. Unlike other general-purpose LLMs, Google Cloud Adaptive Translation is specifically suited for translation tasks. This is an attractive solution that gives you the best result in terms of performance and cost trade-offs, and is ideal for those starting localization efforts, entering new markets, or trying to minimize content drift. It is especially suitable for clients with sparse data scenarios.

