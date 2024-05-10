You can now record 3-second “Selfie GIFs” in Google Messages [U]





Once you've added your custom camera, Google Messages should start rolling out “Selfie GIFs.”

5/8 Update: Selfie GIF is rolling out to Google Messages beta channel (version 20240506_01_RC00). A long press will bring up a gallery icon and a circular preview in the center of the screen, although it's not very intuitive. There are also suggestion chips for “send smooth” and “draw a heart.”

You can switch between the front and rear cameras. Tap the record button with a circular indicator showing how much time is left.

Update 5/2: Google describes Selfie GIFs as a way to “add a fun, personal touch to your chats by recording 3-second animated videos that you can share.” If the video below is accurate, it will be sent and displayed in a circular manner.

I've seen various inline prompts to trigger this, such as “send a smooch” and “draw a heart”, but this still doesn't work. Officially, this feature is “currently in beta.”

Original 4/17: To access, open a conversation and long press the camera icon in the text field. Currently, a single tap opens a pane with a small camera viewfinder and a scrollable gallery. The fact that Selfie GIFs aren't included in the new custom camera is a bit strange.

Google also says, “You can also record a selfie GIF by tapping a prompt during a conversation.” This seems like one of the suggested action prompts, which already includes “Attach a recent photo,” “Share your location,” and “Start a video call.”

A short countdown will appear and recording will start and end automatically. There's also the ability to manually start recording by tapping the red button, and the ability to restart since there are no editing controls. These Selfie GIFs are only 3 seconds long and are saved to your camera roll for easy sharing.

We can see how it can be fun, and giving people a GIF maker might encourage them to try capturing Vine-style shots.

A support article for this new feature is currently live, but we have not yet seen Selfie GIF rolled out to devices (beta or stable). This will be an expressive feature in the latest Google Messages, reminiscent of Voice Moods, which was only available to some users. Oddly, Google seems to have started redesigning the audio recorder for users on stable channels, but most beta users don't even have it.

Google Messages details:

