Google CEO responds with applause to Microsoft CEO's 'We Made Them Dance' comment





Google's CEO responded with applause to Satya Nadella's comments about making Google dance to the "new Bing." Sundar Pichai said one thing that can go wrong is listening to other people's music. Pichai said competition is normal in the technology industry and that he has a clear opinion. A sense of what Google needs to do.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella once said he hoped the “new Bing” would allow Google to “show us it can dance.”

“And I want people to know that we made people dance. I think it's going to be a great day,” Nadella said in February 2023 after unveiling an improved Bing search engine built with OpenAI. Ta.

But Google CEO Sundar Pichai likes listening to his own music, he said in a new interview with Bloomberg published Wednesday.

“One of the ways you can go wrong is by listening to the noise around you and playing other people's dance music,” Pichai said in an interview in response to Nadella's remarks.

Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment.

Microsoft announced “New Bing” equipped with OpenAI in February 2023. Nadella previously told The Verge that he waited 20 years to compete with Google, which “should have been the default winner” of the Big Tech AI race.

Despite Google's early investment in AI and all its resources and talent, Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI and 365 Copilot, an AI-powered productivity tool for new Bing and Microsoft apps, to Started to lead the competition.

Google, on the other hand, found itself in an unfortunate situation.

When ChatGPT launched in 2022, Google reportedly issued a “code red” to employees regarding potential threats to its search business. The company also refocused its AI strategy in the wake of new competition.

Shortly after, Google announced its AI chatbot Bard (now called Gemini). Then, when Google announced the upgrade, it faced almost immediate backlash over inaccurate depictions of historical figures created by the image generation tool.

But tech giants are catching up, using their huge user bases to promote their AI products.

Google recently announced that it is developing its own AI chip. We're also ramping up our AI efforts with a series of cloud advancements, general availability of TPU v5p, new release of Gemini 1.5, and various AI additions to Google Workspace.

The company has also restructured its team and reduced headcount over the past year to make room for advancements in AI, its biggest priority. Google will cut its workforce by about 6% in 2023, and has seen waves of layoffs in the thousands so far in 2024.

Pichai told Bloomberg that AI is in its infancy and that any activity in the technology field will always involve competition.

“It's happening at a faster pace, but you know that technology changes tend to get faster over time,” Pichai said in an interview. “So it's not surprising to me at all.”

“I think we have a clear understanding of what we need to do,” Pichai added.

Meanwhile, Nadella acknowledged that Google still maintains a search advantage over Bing after Nadella said it had made rivals stand up.

“When you have a 3% share of global search and you're competing against someone who has a 97% share, I think it's going to be an exciting moment, even if you make small gains here and there,” Nadella said. Matthias Dopfner, CEO of Business Insider's parent company Accel, spoke to Business Insider's parent company Accel. Springer said in an October interview. “But Google is a very strong company and will continue to deliver strong results.”

“Google has a lot of structural advantages. Google already has market share, it controls Android, it controls Chrome,” Nadella added. “I always say Google makes more money on Windows than his entire Microsoft. That keeps us grounded.”

