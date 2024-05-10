CyberProof announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud





ALISO VIEJO, Calif. and BENGALURU, India , May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Australian UST's CyberProof leverages Google Chronicle Security Operations and other Google Cloud Security solutions to deliver CyberProof announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud focused on expanding its managed XDR capabilities. service. With this partnership, CyberProof will expand its security services offering, helping clients work across organizational and functional silos, and delivering an end-to-end service experience.

CyberProof's unified security platform visualizes and reduces cyber risk across your enterprise. As more businesses move their assets to the cloud, CyberProof optimizes your security posture and incident monitoring to minimize overall cyber risk while also reducing costs. Google Chronicle Security Operations is part of Google Cloud Security's comprehensive security portfolio. Combine the advanced capabilities of Google Cloud with deep threat intelligence to enable intelligence-driven security operations powered by GenAI. The team at CyberProof provides end-to-end solutions that incorporate Google Chronicle Security Operations into Security Operations Center (SOC) services and other services.

CyberProof Defense Center (CDC) works with Google Chronicle Security Operations' security incident and event management (SIEM) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities to deliver the value and experience clients expect. Extend the capabilities of CyberProof to provide Adaptive, AI-powered Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service.

“It is especially important that security service providers offer deep engineering capabilities to help their clients implement future-ready security architectures.The opportunities to reduce cyber risk and costs are endless, but there are also many unknowns. “Mistakes are costly. Our strategic relationship with Google Cloud allows us to better serve our clients' needs and advance innovation faster,” said Tony Velleca, CEO of CyberProof. says.

“CyberProof and Google Cloud are partnering to provide enterprises with intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions built for speed and effectiveness at cloud scale. Large and complex ecosystems CyberProof's expertise in handling threats and deep knowledge of threat response is key to helping our customers manage their security for the enterprise,” said Magali Bourne, vice president of partners at Google Cloud. says Mr.

CyberProof's expertise in helping large multinational organizations migrate to the cloud aligns with Google Cloud's vision for the future of security. Future-ready security architectures that support emerging capabilities such as GenAI are critical to enhancing cybersecurity services. CyberProof uses a co-managed security operations services model and integrates Google's Chronicle SOAR for service delivery. This service model enables digital transformation with a focus on security outcomes.

More information about CyberProof's Managed XDR for Google can be found on the CyberProof website: https://www.cyberproof.com/security-services/managed-xdr-for-google/.

About Cyberproof

Empower your enterprise with cloud security transformation. CyberProof, a UST company, enables enterprises to transition to cloud-native security operations with advanced managed detection and response services that can more quickly and effectively prevent, detect, and respond to new and existing cyber threats. We will support you. A team of nationally trained experts and his AI virtual assistant SeeMo challenge the status quo in the cybersecurity industry with a risk-based approach to mitigate potential threats to your business. Our mission is to help your organization anticipate and adapt to cyber threats with our global security operations center, deep expertise, and portfolio of services including customized threat intelligence, advanced threat hunting, use case management, and more. , to be able to respond quickly. Reference: www.cyberproof.com

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked with the world's best companies to create real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and driven by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operations. Through an agile approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that realize their vision. With deep domain expertise and a forward-looking philosophy, we embed innovation and agility in our clients' organizations to deliver measurable value and lasting change across industries and around the world. Together with her 30,000+ employees in more than 30 countries, we are building to have an endless impact, touching billions of lives along the way. Visit www.UST.com.

