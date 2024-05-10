Google employees complain of low morale and lack of raises





Google employees vented their frustrations with the company's two top executives in an all-hands meeting, citing a “significant drop in morale” over cost cuts and a lack of raises despite the search giant's strong profits.

CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat faced questions at a rally last week about Google's sit-ins at its New York and California offices over cloud contracts with the Israeli military. This was just weeks after the company laid off 50 employees.

Comments posted on internal forums ahead of the meeting said they noticed a significant drop in morale, increased mistrust, and a disconnect between management and employees.

How will management address these concerns and restore the trust, morale, and cohesion that are fundamental to the company's success?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai came under fire from employees over questions about the company's cost-cutting measures during a recent all-hands meeting. AP

According to CNBC, upper management apparently used artificial intelligence to summarize employee comments and forum questions and avoid answering them.

The employees' biggest point of contention centered on the lack of pay increases despite the company's strong quarterly results.

Despite the company's impressive performance and record profits, many Googlers are not receiving significant pay increases, a question from top employees at a meeting last week revealed.

When does employee compensation fairly reflect a company's success, and is there a conscious decision to keep wages low as the job market cools?

Porat, who will soon be resigning, took the microphone and told employees: “Our priority is investing in growth.”

“Revenues should increase faster than expenses,” she said.

Porat acknowledged that management had made mistakes in handling the investment.

Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, has been asked by employees to explain why her pay hasn't increased to match the company's explosive profits.Reuters

The problem, the CFO told employees, was that a few years ago, to be exact, the situation was reversed and expenses began to grow faster than revenue.

The problem is that it's not sustainable.

Pichai agreed, saying the company made the mistake of overhiring during the pandemic and is now in the midst of a course correction.

The CEO acknowledged that “leadership has a lot of responsibility here” and that “it's an iterative process.”

By the end of 2022, Alphabet's global workforce will exceed 190,000, an increase of 22% from the previous year and 40% from 2020. Last year, Google laid off more than 12,000 employees, requiring them to pay back their wages and cutting office benefits. Back to the office — a sign that the pandemic era is quickly over.

In addition to the roughly 50 employees involved in the protests, the company last month fired another 200 people and relocated them to other countries, including Mexico and India.

Workers are also frustrated by tighter deadlines and fewer resources to get the job done.

I read one question: What is the company's headcount strategy given recent headcount and positive revenue?

Pichai said Google is undergoing a long period of transition as a company, including cutting costs and improving efficiency.

We want to do this forever,” Pichai said of efficiency.

Google's stock price soared this year after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. AP

To be clear, Pichai said the company has increased expenses this year, but the pace of growth has slowed.

We believe there is an opportunity to redeploy people to get the job done.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Two weeks ago, Google announced its first-ever dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks, sending its stock price up about 16%.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is spending billions of dollars on data centers to catch up with rivals in generative artificial intelligence, while returning capital to shareholders.

Alphabet beat expectations for the quarter, with sales, profits and advertising all being closely watched metrics.

Google executives admitted they overhired during the pandemic. Last year, the company cut its workforce by 12,000. EPA

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $80.54 billion, compared to expectations of $78.59 billion, according to LSEG data.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud's revenue rose 28% in the first quarter, driven by a boom in generative AI tools that rely on cloud services to provide technology to customers.

Alphabet's capital expenditures were $12 billion, up 91% from a year ago, a number that Gabelli Funds portfolio manager Hannah Howard called “better than expected.”

Porat said on a conference call with analysts that he expects such spending to be at or above that level throughout the year as the company spends to build artificial intelligence products.

Porat said operating margins in 2024 will be higher than last year despite a surge in capital spending, but he did not elaborate.

Employees took note of Google's huge investment in AI.

For many, there is a clear disconnect between spending billions of dollars on stock buybacks and dividends and reinvesting in AI and reskilling key Google employees, one Google employee said on an internal bulletin board. I wrote this.

with post wire

