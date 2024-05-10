OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday, sources say





Written by Anna Tong

(Reuters) – OpenAI plans to unveil an artificial intelligence-powered search product on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said, raising the stakes in its competition with search giant Google.

The announcement date is subject to change, but has not been previously reported. Bloomberg and Information reported that Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a search product that could compete with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and well-funded AI search startup Perplexity.

OpenAI declined to comment.

The announcement could come a day before Google's annual I/O conference begins on Tuesday, where the tech giant is expected to announce a number of AI-related products.

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI's search product is an extension of the company's flagship product ChatGPT, which allows it to pull in information directly from the web and include citations. ChatGPT is his OpenAI chatbot product that uses the company's cutting-edge AI models to generate human-like responses to text prompts.

Industry observers have long called ChatGPT an alternative to online information gathering, but it has struggled to provide accurate, real-time information from the web. OpenAI previously offered integration with Microsoft's Bing for paid subscribers. Meanwhile, Google announced the generation AI capabilities of its homonymous engine.

Perplexity, a startup valued at $1 billion, was founded by former OpenAI researchers and has gained attention by offering an AI-native search interface that displays citations in results and images, not just text in answers. According to the company's January blog post, it has 10 million monthly active users.

At the time, OpenAI's ChatGPT product was said to be the fastest application to reach 100 million monthly active users since its release in late 2022. But global traffic to his website on ChatGPT has been on a rollercoaster of growth over the past year, and only now has it increased. It is back to its May 2023 peak, and AI companies are under pressure to expand their user base, according to analysis firm SimilarWeb.

A previous attempt to bring the latest real-world information into ChatGPT, called the ChatGPT plugin, was retired in April, according to a Help Center post on OpenAI's website.

(Reporting by Anna Tong in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Lee and Matthew Lewis)

