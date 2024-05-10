Google expands aggressive offers on new Pixel 8a and Pixel Tablet





Google's new Pixel 8a.

Google

Google continues its aggressive offers on hardware with the release of its latest Pixel 8a. But are pre-order sales worth it, or should you wait for the inevitable price drop?

At the moment, Google is giving away $100 in store credit with every Pixel 8a pre-order, and if you have a Google One subscription, you can claim 10% back in store credit.

The company also offers some great trade-in deals with every Pixel 8a purchase. If he already owns a Pixel smartphone, Google will give him $210 for a Pixel 7 Pro and $200 for a Pixel 7a. But owners of older Samsung phones can get a pretty good deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, priced at $320.

This is a good price considering the S22 Ultra was released in the same year as the Pixel 7 Pro. However, Samsung phones come with a ton of new AI features, so you might want to keep them.

Google's best trade-in deals are unsurprisingly reserved for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, both of which are worth up to $499. The iPhone 13 (128GB) is also trading for up to $250, but the fact that it's still more expensive than the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 reflects the reality of which brands hold value over the long term.

As always, it's never worth trading in a recent high-end flagship phone for a slightly newer mid-range phone. Google says these offers end on his May 19th, so it appears these are temporarily enhanced trade-in values. The buyer can trade in the device within his 30 days and a credit will be issued as a refund to the card he used to purchase his Pixel 8a.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 8a product page is filled with prompts about signing up for Google One, the company's subscription storage service, which is bundled (in some regions) with free Fitbit and Nest Aware subscriptions. .

If you pre-order the Pixel 8a, Google will give you 3 months free of 100GB of Google One, 3 months of YouTube Premium, and 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

But the real bargain is stored on the Google Pixel Tablet. The company is offering very old tablets for a hefty trade-in value. For example, his 7th generation iPad, which was released in 2019, a glorious pre-pandemic year, is $399 cheaper than his Pixel Tablet, which costs $399. On Reddit, Pixel tablet buyers are raving about the truly incredible savings.

It's totally crazy.just traded [a] One Redditor said he bought a 7th generation iPad for $400, which he bought in March 2020 for $360. Some people also point out that the trade-in prices for the 6th generation iPad and the 1st generation iPad Pro are high.

Google says these enhanced trade-in values ​​will last until May 20th. It's no coincidence that Apple launched this offer on the same day it announced its new iPad, and it's a clear signal that Google is serious about the tablet sector (for now).

If you have an old iPad on hand or can get it cheap somewhere, but are looking for a new Android tablet, this is a solid deal. However, when it comes to the Pixel 8a, we recommend patience, as its headline price will drop significantly in the coming months, given Google's repeated discounts on its flagship Pixel 8 series.

If you have Google One, you can still claim 10% off. Buying the device directly is better than the $100 store credit that Google is currently offering to his Pixel 8a buyers.

The push for Google One and enhanced trade-in pricing (a strategy straight out of Samsung's) is part of the company's new aggressive pricing strategy. Google's hardware is simply a gateway to more lucrative revenue streams for the company, drawing users into its ecosystem through as many subscriptions as possible. Learn more about.

