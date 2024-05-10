Reebok and Futureverse unveil custom AI design experience on Instagram





technology

Consumers can share their favorite photo memories with @ReebokImpact on Instagram to generate a custom digital sneaker design.

reebok

Reebok wants consumers to create truly personalized digital sneakers, using artificial intelligence to imprint photographic memories onto shoes from the soul to the sole of the foot.

The new feature begins on Instagram, where users send a direct message with a photo to @ReebokImpact. Technology partner His Futureverse then applied generated AI to render the new Reebok in less than a minute, adding the signature color splash and details of one of his three shoe styles to the image. Remix. Users then enter the digital editor to further design and fine-tune their creations.

Once completed, the digital sneakers can be posted on Instagram for free or minted for $7.99 to create an asset that can be used to personalize your avatar in Fortnite, Roblox, and other virtual experiences.

reebok

“Reebok sold us that their whole approach to their brand was to get their shoes dirty and live in them,” said Shara Senderoff, Futureverse co-founder and chief strategy officer. he said. “If the moments in your life that get your shoes dirty are usually the ones that touch your soul, where do you put those memories and moments? Instagram is the answer.”

Reebok Impact is the first activation in a long-term partnership between Reebok and Futureverse. Futureverse has previously developed products for FIFA (a game called AI League), Muhammad Ali, and more. Futureverse leverages Web3 and blockchain, but intentionally does not promote the underlying technology. The goal was a seamless experience within Instagram.

Creating digital products with broad utility is a core philosophy of Futureverse.

“We are deeply involved in AI and Metaverse infrastructure, and believe that asset interoperability is the most important part of the Metaverse,” Senderloff said. “We truly believe that this is just an extension of the Internet, allowing the data layer to communicate with anything it needs to communicate.

“The real world is interoperable. The Internet is not,” she continued. “That's what we believe in as the definition of the metaverse. So, as a technology company, Futureverse has built so many layers that allow these things to happen, and we've built so many layers that we don't even know about it. We're putting the front end into some of the technology. We're revisiting this new frontier technology that's come before in a very clunky way.”

In a statement, Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky called the launch “an important milestone in our commitment to innovation and technology,” and said the collaboration with Futureverse and “digital “We aim to revolutionize the fashion world and offer unique and immersive fashion to our customers.” experience. “

1/2

2/2

previous

Next

With the Reebok Impact, users can choose between the Pump, Classic, or Club C models. (Senderloff said he first approached Reebok because of the pump and wanted to explore how the pumping mechanism in the shoe could be translated into some kind of boost within the metaverse.) That started a conversation that led to the final (which led to the current product).

The core purpose of Reebok and Futureverse's collaboration is to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. This tool gives consumers the opportunity to purchase authentic Reebok his sneakers at a discounted price. More ambitious crossovers are planned for the future.

“In the early beginnings of the world of digital collectibles and the technology that enables it, we've seen a lot of people selling and throwing things,” Senderloff said. I still don't know how someone can truly engage with it and make it their own. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Articles/2024/05/09/reebok-futureverse-gen-ai-instagram The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos