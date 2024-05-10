Apple iPad “Crash!” Advertisement: VP of Marketing Tor Myhren apologizes





Apple has been responsible for some of the most iconic ads to hit screens over the past few decades, but its latest product has been slammed by fans as offensive, prompting the company's vice president of marketing to take issue with it. Became.

Apple's Tor Myhren said a video the tech giant released this week missed the mark and apologized to customers who accused the brand of insensitive marketing.

Myhren told Ad Age this week. “Creativity is in his DNA at Apple, and designing products that empower creators around the world is extremely important to us.”

Our goal is to always celebrate the countless ways users can express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. I'm sorry I missed the point in this video.

This happened after Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a teaser about the new iPad Pro on the X.

The ad depicts various creative tools standing on a stand, including musical instruments such as a guitar, piano and trumpet, as well as artwork such as paints, busts and artist mannequins.

Elsewhere, other means of creative expression are shown, including stacks of books, binoculars, a globe, and a turntable.

All of these are instantly crushed by a hydraulic press. The ad then shows the press pad lifting to reveal an iPad in place of the aforementioned product.

Cook, who was paid $49 million in 2023 for his work, wrote in the post, “Imagine all the things that it goes into creating.”

The ad outraged some of Xsome's most creative customers, the very people Cook was trying to attract.

The symbolism of randomly shattering a beautiful creative tool is an interesting choice, one user wrote.

You destroyed all human creative tools and efforts and wrote something else. worst. commercial. Until now.

And perhaps because Apple is used to hearing excitement and hype about its new products, it couldn't help but listen.

Plans to run the ad on TV have now been canceled, but the video was titled “Crush!” is still on Cook's profile and on his YouTube account at Apple.

advertising failure

Apple isn't the first organization to dabble in creative advertising.

In 2020, a government-backed advertisement in the UK was branded vulgar even by politicians in Whitechapel after it suggested ballet dancers should be retrained as IT workers.

The ad features a photo of a young woman wearing a tutu and pointe shoes, emblazoned with the symbols of Her Majesty the Government and the CyberFirst Program.

The caption reads: “Fatima's next job may be in cyber (she just doesn't know it yet).”

At the time, culture secretary Oliver Dowden distanced himself from the campaign, writing: To those tweeting about X:#Fatima.This is not from @DCMS [The Department for Culture, Media and Sport] & I agree it was awful.

It's unusual for Apple to make a similar mistake for a brand beloved for its sophisticated aesthetics, eye-catching advertising, and unique retail products.

And this exit caused many to reflect on where Apple started and where it is now.

Among the replies to Cooks X's post was one from Paul Graham, founder of Silicon Valley VC Y-Combinator.

The entrepreneur and computer scientist previously said he had never met Apple founder Steve Jobs, but wrote to Cook saying, “Steve wouldn't have shipped that ad.” . It would have been too painful for him to watch.

