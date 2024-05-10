University librarians oppose plan to delete key federal government data





The U.S. Department of Education plans to remove library data as part of its main post-secondary data system, sparking intense backlash from academic library officials.

A joint public comment letter from the American Library Association states that the federal government's collection of data on approximately 3,700 academic libraries as part of the longitudinal Integrated Higher Education Data System (IPEDS) indicates that libraries are not aligned with their institutional missions. It is said that this is extremely important in understanding the value provided. Association of University and Research Libraries, Association of Research Libraries, and Southeastern Research Libraries Association. They called on the U.S. Department of Education to maintain a library research component as part of IPEDS.

Library surveys have been part of IPEDS for 10 years. IPEDS is an annual survey system of 12 interrelated surveys that tracks and compares basic institutional-level data such as graduation rates, spending, and enrollment.

Library officials say the survey data reinforces the recognition of academic libraries as essential components of higher education institutions that support information literacy, faculty research and student success.

Maintaining comprehensive data on the reach of academic libraries is especially important at a time when public skepticism about the value of higher education is growing and misinformation is widely available, library organizations say. said.

Providing open and publicly accessible data on higher education is critical to gaining and maintaining transparency and public trust, the organizations said in the letter. With trust in U.S. higher education visibly declining and the crisis of misinformation and disruptive emerging technologies on the rise, media and information literacy is more important than ever.

The letter was one of 747 public comments submitted in response to the proposal before the comment period closed this month. Many of the comments came from people and organizations associated with academic libraries who opposed this regulatory change.

The American Association of Community Colleges, American Association of State Universities, American Council on Education, Association of American Universities, Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, and National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities also submitted a joint letter. We called on U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to uphold the Library Association's findings and maintain the library portion of the IPEDS study.

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), which administers the IPEDS survey, is seeking approval to discontinue the library survey before it begins collecting data on 202,526 items in August of this year. The proposed changes stem in part from concerns about cost.

Given all the demands on IPEDS, NCES needs to manage the budget, personnel and burden for IPEDS data collection, including prioritizing the data collected, NCES Annual Report and Information Staff said. Jos de la Rosa, director of , said in an email. This includes considering adjustments to IPEDS to stay within budget, work within existing staffing levels, and minimize the burden on higher education institutions providing data.

He said that despite removing the library survey, IPEDS will continue to collect data on staff numbers and the services and resources provided by academic libraries.

Dela Rosa said NCES will evaluate multiple factors before making adjustments, including legal requirements, policy implications and use of data elements, the usefulness of the data as consumer information, and data that responds to current questions in postsecondary education. He said he was considering the factors. Based on our analysis, we concluded that academic library research needs to be phased out.

important data

Since 2014, data collection on academic libraries has been a required part of the annual IPEDS survey, which is required by law to be completed by all degree-granting institutions eligible for federal financial aid. Library surveys include the number of physical and electronic library books, serials, media, and databases. Academic libraries that spend more than $100,000 annually will also be required to report operational data such as salaries, wages, benefits, and total expenditures.

Collectively, these data provide an overview of the state of academic libraries nationally and by state, as described in the U.S. Department of Education's 2018 report on the history and origins of the IPEDS survey items.

But if the proposal is approved, it would not be the first time the government has made changes to how academic library data is collected and monitored.

According to the NCES website, from 1966, the first year the government began collecting academic library data, to 1988, NCES conducted academic library surveys in three-year cycles within the framework of the Higher Education Information System. From 1988 to 1998, the Library Survey became part of IPEDS, and data were collected in two-year cycles.

The situation changed again between 2000 and 2012, when the survey remained on a two-year cycle but was conducted independently of IPEDS. In 2014, the library survey was reintegrated into his IPEDS collection, which is now collected annually along with 11 other components including surveys on admissions, human resources, and student financial aid.

Over the 35 years I've worked in libraries, this data has been leaked to various institutions, according to an anonymous public comment letter submitted to the Department of Education in March. Now that it has found a home in IPEDS and feeds/feeds out to other parts of academic library data, it is critical to retain it. We use this all the time for benchmarking and evaluation. In this world of data-driven decision-making, where most things are driven by revenue, he needs a central data repository such as IPEDS Academic Library Data to get the job done.

accept the burden gladly

Judy Ruttenberg, senior director of academic policy at the Association of Research Libraries (ARL), is trying to fill in the blanks as the proposal didn't really explain why NCES wanted to remove the academic library survey from IPEDS. said.

She said she was left with two thoughts: data is underutilized and collecting data is a burden. (In fact, one of the reasons she cited in her response to Inside Higher Ed for why NCES wants to eliminate the library component is the burden on survey respondents.)

Ruttenberg said the library study is detailed and will take time to complete, but the amount of public comment shows the library community is willing to shoulder the burden. In fact, she added, this data is constantly used to analyze trends such as the growth of library and institutional research and its relationship to student success metrics.

“I'm definitely here to work with the department to see what we can do to streamline things,” she said.

ARL collects some data similar to IPEDS data for its 127 member institutions in the United States and Canada, but its scope is greater than IPEDS, which accumulates data from thousands of academic libraries and collects a broader range of information. Not as much as what you get from research. Background of trends in higher education.

If the entire university responds to the IPEDS survey, it remains an important touchpoint in campus communications, Ruttenberg said. People who fill out these questionnaires talk to each other. It is important that these various research participants communicate with each other. This is a touchpoint for institutions responding to the survey to understand themselves, and it's important for libraries to be part of that conversation.

Excluding library data from IPEDS surveys not only deprives libraries of visibility and the ability to demonstrate their effectiveness, but also has the potential to disrupt a rapidly changing information market.

Many of the library vendors our libraries subscribe to and purchase resources from use IPEDS data when setting their prices, Ruttenberg said. One of the things we lose is some of the transparency in that market. This is very important, but visibility into costs across such sectors will be lost.

