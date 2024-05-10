IoT Bootcamp Graduates Host Technology-Inspired Art Show CNM





CNM is excited to celebrate the opening of the art exhibition “Prototype” at Gallery One in Albuquerque. This art exhibition will feature technology-infused works created by two groups of artists who went through CNM Ingenuitys' Internet of Things (IoT) bootcamp.

This exhibit is part of CNM Ingenuities' ongoing partnership with the City of Albuquerque Rail Trail Project, Office of Public Art, and Office of Innovation.

Sherry Bruggeman, manager of public art and urban enhancements for the city of Albuquerque, said this exhibit really brings home the almost limitless ways in which artists can use technology in their art for interpretation.

The overarching goal of the multi-agency partnership is to help artists find creative ways to incorporate technology into their media. The art they created at his IoT Bootcamp is an 11-mile urban multi-use trail that connects Albuquerque's vibrant downtown with neighborhoods, cultural destinations, entertainment districts, public transit, and It will be permanently installed on the rail trail. Railway yard.

For Brian Lashap, lead instructor at IoT Bootcamp, seeing students explore their art in new ways is extremely rewarding.

He says this partnership has proven that local artists can experience their art in new and different ways, adding a new level of diversity to the classroom.

That’s certainly the case for Emily Silva, IoT alumnus and owner of Studio Chora. Although she earned bachelor's and master's degrees in architecture, she felt that her architectural practice was too restrictive. Currently, she designs and creates sculptures, drawings, and visuals, and has decided to apply to the second group of IoT artists to help her expand her artistic practice.

Her Rail Trail prototype is a responsive lighting fixture with lighting nodes that highlight the presence of movement on the trail, helping to improve safety and walkability.

I lived in New York for a few years and felt a sense of security knowing there were always eyes on the streets, so I wanted to create something here in Albuquerque that would make people feel that way. , she explains. My light fixtures illuminate the path, of course, but like reverse shadows, they also help people know if someone is walking in front of them.

Adrian Pijon was part of the first group, and the bootcamp helped him understand more clearly how to use technology in his art.

I was already working in art and technology, he explains, but my skills were kind of mixed together, learning specific things for specific projects. The opportunity to attend the IoT Bootcamp and learn the fundamentals to integrate all of this was really exciting and interesting for me and continues to help me expand my practice.

His project is called Tree Chat and uses a circuit that reads electrical current from plants and creates data visualizations based on the readings. The data visualizations, which Adrian calls “plant dreams,” range from images of lush forests and waterfalls to droughts and wildfires, depending on the data received from plants.

Emily and Adrian appreciate the opportunity to learn new skills at IoT Bootcamp and encourage artists interested in creating public art to apply.

Once the application opens, run it, says Emily. This program is your chance to help make Albuquerque the city you want it to be, and that's truly special.

The prototype will be on display at Gallery One from May 2nd to June 7th, free and open to the public. Gallery One is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located on the ground floor of City Hall (1 Civic Plaza NW).

