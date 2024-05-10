DIU launches new emerging technology portfolio, solicits quantum sensing capabilities from industry





The Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Directorate is creating a new portfolio for integrating nascent technologies into military operations and recruiting industry for quantum sensors that can provide alternative position, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities. Initiatives have begun.

According to commercial solution launch information posted on DIU's website on Thursday, the organization is seeking prototypes that can be demonstrated for military applications under its Transition to Quantum Sensors (TQS) program. The multi-year, multi-phase effort aims to mature the quantum sensing technology and demonstrate it as an “end-to-end Department of Defense operational utility.”

The TQS program is part of the department's new “Emerging Technologies” portfolio, also announced by the DIU on Thursday. According to a report, Air Force Lt. Col. Nicholas Estep has been selected to lead the portfolio, which will focus on commercial and non-traditional “deep technology” capabilities that have no established or defined migration path into the Pentagon's business ecosystem. It is said that it will be placed there. press release.

DIU's other portfolios include artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber and communications, energy, human systems, and space.

Quantum sensors are designed to detect changes in movement and electric and magnetic fields at the atomic level, and “can be expected to significantly improve accuracy, precision, and sensitivity compared to conventional sensors,” TQS's recruitment said. It is stated in.

The technology has reached a point of maturity and is ready for the Department of Defense to conduct operational demonstrations for military applications, according to the listing. The TQS program includes his three initiatives: inertial sensing, magnetometer, and technology implementation for spiral enhancement of quantum sensing.

This effort primarily examines how both inertial and magnetic sensor systems can provide enhancement and security to missions that rely on the Department of Defense's PNTs, such as dynamic space operations.

Compared to traditional systems, inertial sensors demonstrate reduced drift rates, i.e., gradual and subtle changes in the sensor that can cause discrepancies between the actual data being measured and the system's output. It has been.

“Reduced drift by quantum inertial systems results in longer holdover times for navigation solutions, improving mission effectiveness in the absence of precise position updates from systems such as GPS,” the request states. It has been.

Magnetic navigation (MagNav) systems, on the other hand, are highly resistant to interference from enemy attacks and environmental conditions. As a result, these sensors can be used in locations where other sensors cannot operate, “such as over water where weather may impede visibility of celestial bodies or terrain, or during long missions where drift dominates inertial navigation solutions.” But the post says it might work.

DIU is also interested in how magnetometers can enhance geomagnetic surveys and magnetic anomaly detection missions for submarines and explosive hazardous materials. The organization is looking for a commercial solution that can be integrated into drones and maintain the sensitivity needed to accurately track anomalous magnetic signatures on Earth.

Proposals are due by May 29th. While industry can submit solutions for one or both use cases, DIU will prioritize technologies with modular, iterative designs that can address both mission areas.

“The objective is to complete the prototyping program with an intermediate functional demonstration of the end-to-end solution, followed by an operational demonstration of associated military applications and mission sets within the next five years.” It is stated here. “During the program, opportunities for design spirals, including the insertion of technological enhancements, are expected.”

Another early focus of DIU's emerging technology portfolio is existing and upcoming hypersonics efforts. It will take over the organization's High Cadence Airborne Test Capability (HyCAT) program, which aims to create a prototype hypersonic test system for the Department of Defense.

In the future, the portfolio will launch prototyping efforts in “advanced materials and propulsion, nanotechnology, photonics, microelectronics, additive manufacturing, and quantum information science,” according to the release.

By Mikayla Easley Mikayla Easley reports on the Department of Defense's acquisition and use of emerging technologies. Prior to joining DefenseScoop, he covered national security and the defense industry for National Defense Magazine. She earned a bachelor's degree in Russian language and literature from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. You can follow her on Twitter @MikaylaEasley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://defensescoop.com/2024/05/09/diu-transition-quantum-sensors-emerging-technologies-portfolio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos