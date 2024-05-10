The Rose Show Project is full of entrepreneurship, sustainability and innovation.





Elements of innovation, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and in some cases a combination of all three, were showcased through the more than 100 student projects featured at this spring's Rose Show. The University's annual World's Fair filled the Sports and Recreation Center's fieldhouse with interested students, faculty, staff, and community spectators.

Projects completed this year by first- through fourth-year students across academic disciplines address the needs of businesses, organizations, and individual customers through mechanics, artificial intelligence, generative AI, cloud computing, robotics, gaming, and software programming. I did. Almost all departments participated, including mathematics, humanities, social sciences, and the arts.

Project clients include NASA, GE Healthcare, Milwaukee Tool, Wilson Sporting Goods, Beckman Coulter, Port of San Francisco, Booz Allen Hamilton, Cullogon, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Niagara Falls Water District, Union Health, reTHink Inc., and Geeks. included. Collaboration of children's and rural health innovations. The project was also part of the Battery Workforce Challenge and CubeSat, Grand Prix Engineering, and Human Powered Vehicle competition teams.

Here are descriptions of this year's winning projects:

William A. Klein Innovation Award

(In honor of the former Dean of the Faculty of Innovation)

StrapTech: Wireless Monitoring Strap Tension Device Multidisciplinary Program Presenters: Ayden Ayres, Ike Farnsworth, Ethan Rogers

StrapTech is a dummy strap system that allows semi-truck drivers to monitor cargo strap tension in real time, addressing a critical safety risk in the trucking industry. Designed to ensure public safety on highways, this innovative device alerts drivers to possible cargo movement by detecting changes in strap tension. Drivers can monitor the tension on the straps through a portable display inside the truck cab. The strap integrates seamlessly with your existing cargo securing methods, providing added security and peace of mind for your cargo.

William A. Klein Innovation Honorable Mention Award

DriveTEK: A portable, flexible driving simulator built to safely study the driving experience Multidisciplinary program Presenters: Zara Burns, Liz Fogarty, Sebastein Hughes, Chris Steiner

This flexible and portable driving simulator uses virtual reality technology to enable the collection of user experience data. The game tests the user's trust in self-driving cars by measuring the user's heart rate and the time from the start of the game until the user brakes his pedal or operates the steering wheel. This project is a continuation of user experience research by Rose-Hulman Professor of Engineering Management Dr. Amir Momenipour.

EcoBlaze Chainsaw Engineering Design Presenters: Kaila James, Lauren Jaracz, Calvin Jorgensen, Margo Leone, Connor Luce, Prabhat Vadlamani, Quinlan Walinder, Michael Wilson

This chainsaw allows California's wildland firefighters to continue their life-saving work while minimizing the use of fossil fuels and furthering the sustainability movement. This device meets the requirements for a heavy-duty fire extinguishing tool while avoiding the use of internal combustion engines. Utilize and adapt current off-the-shelf parts to create an electric chainsaw with the functionality of a gas saw.

Union Health Physical Therapy Car Simulator Mechanical Engineering Presenters: Mateen Afkham, Naa Ashifia Anum, Nathan Dalton, Kaley Hart, Kiley Hart, Zak Koehler (see project description in Mechanical Engineering section below)

———–

Red Ribbon Category Award

White Pine Manor Site Improvements Civil and Environmental Engineering Presenters: Caleb Adams, Ben Brown, Sam Laurence, Jake McRoberts

White Pine Manor is a picturesque, affordable and scenic event space located just south of Indiana, Brazil. Due to space and environmental limitations, it is currently mainly used for weddings. The team has completed the design of multiple on-site developments to make White Pine Manor a more desirable destination for more events. Once this project is complete, the location will continue to be an affordable event space while offering more services to customers. ———–

Gender Fair: Nonprofit Demographic Data Computer Science and Software Engineering Presenters: Baba Diatta, Dillon Duff, Richie Eaddie, Hayden Mattick

Gender Fair is a public interest corporation focused on providing an easy and efficient way for users to learn about companies and their gender equity. The company identified a need for an app that transparently displayed nonprofit demographic information such as gender, race/ethnicity, and pay equity, allowing anyone to make decisions about donations and employment. I recognized it. The team accomplished this by collecting and cleaning data from all available sources, including IRS 990 and Candid's public demographic reports. There are also organizations that benchmark and score in various categories, and websites have been created from scratch to visualize and display the results.

Show'em Computer Science & Software Engineering Presenters: Yingeng Liu, Thomas Yang, Andy ying, Leo Zhu

Show'em is a unique community building and data platform built for the Web3 gaming community. In addition to providing a place for players and creators to connect, we encourage community participation by highlighting achievements and assets earned in-game and encouraging users to show us what they've got. To do. ———- —

Smart Garden Appliance Monitoring and Alerts Computer Science and Software Engineering Presenters: Ryan Bowering, Matthew Greenberg, Rahul Siripuram, Nhan Tran

Anu, a leading figure in the agricultural technology revolution, has a device that allows him to grow plants at home through rotary aeroponics. These devices use rotating towers to house different seed pods. The team's system streamlines the process of analyzing sensor data collected from these instruments and notifies the plant science team of issues through messages.

Affordable Electrosurgical Unit Solutions for Low-Income Developing Countries Electrical and Computer Engineering Presenters: Theodore Mitz, Sadie Park, Harris Wu, Richard Zhou

The $7 Electrosurgical Unit (ESU) handpiece, which can be sterilized and reused 100 times, was designed for doctors Richard Davis and Nathan Peterson at Kijabe Hospital in Kenya. These ESU handpieces use high-frequency electrical current to achieve various tissue effects during surgical procedures. These are typically designed for single-use use, hindering their adoption in developing countries. Team Devices also offers a low-power benchtop test device that simulates a basic ESU generator.

Consistent Cup Espresso Accessories Electrical and Computer Engineering Presenters: Bryce Bejlovec, Breanna Coultas, Rhian Seneviratne, Matthew Stepaniak

For manual espresso machines, pressure and brewing time are very important to the quality of the espresso output. The team's system allows users to monitor pressure (via a pressure transducer) and flow rate and time (via a scale). Both systems interact with his smartphone app via Bluetooth and run his own Arduino scripts. —————

Rear projection board game table engineering for simple gameplay Design Presenters: Jeremy Bergman, Maxwell Danielson, Mikko Shaia, Sylvan Watson

The project features a computer interface to walk you through the game setup and play instructions, and a button-controlled interface on the table that opens compartments for storing game pieces. . This allows you to easily access and interact with the game, improving your game playing experience.

FreshSure Engineering Design Presenters: Jaxon Allen and DJ Bernard

As part of the James Dyson Engineering Challenge to improve overall food safety, the team created the FreshSure container, which integrates temperature, pressure and carbon dioxide to estimate the decomposition of stored food. All foods release different amounts of CO2 into the air as they deteriorate over time. The data is analyzed by the processing software and relayed to the relevant app, which displays all the information neatly. Within the companion app, customers can track all the food stored in their FreshSure containers using a variety of features, including a Fresh Sure community where recipes can be shared, and artificial intelligence helps customers estimate the expiry date of their food. days can be provided. —— ——

Special Units and Eulerian System of Mathematics Presenter: Shyam Ravishankar

The interaction of units in number fields and their ideal class groups has been a long-standing research topic in algebraic number theory. In the 1980s, Rubin discovered the concept of “special units” and it was speculated that they encode information about the exponents of class groups. Extending these ideas, Kolyvagin introduced Eulerian mechanisms, which were subsequently used by Rubin to provide a new proof of the main conjecture of Iwasawa's theory. We use Kolyvagin and Rubin's mechanism to study the properties of special units and provide evidence for Rubin's conjecture.

Mechanical Engineering Rethinking Drip Irrigation Systems Presenters: Rofiat Adeyemi, Kai Ellis, Reagan Knabe, Kaylee McGill, Peyton E. Miller

Automated Olla-type drip irrigation systems collect rainwater and direct it to plant roots in three community gardens run by rethink, a Terre Haute nonprofit focused on educating the community about sustainability. Designed to nourish. These community gardens also serve as a food source for community members who don't have access to fresh food. The team's final prototype of this system consisted of four pots buried underground, all connected to a hose system that he connected to a system consisting of two 55-gallon barrels. Rainwater from the roof is collected into barrels through diverters added to the downspouts of the gutter system. There is a valve connected to the barrel, so all the volunteer needs to do is open the valve and close it when the system is full. The system supplies the plants with his week's worth of water, so the volunteer only has to open and close the valve once a week.

Union Health Physical Therapy Vehicle Simulator Mechanical Engineering Presenters: Mateen Afkami, Nur Asifia Anum, Nathan Dalton, Kaylee Hart, Kylie Hart, Zach Koehler

The new, more spacious simulator, which can be safely adjusted to a variety of heights, was designed and built to supplement patient recovery in Union Hospital's physical therapy lab. Car simulators are used to simulate getting in and out of a vehicle for patients undergoing rehabilitation from stroke, hip replacement surgery, or similar conditions. The team's new model replaces an earlier version that Rose-Hulman students spent more than 20 years building, but this version didn't have enough interior space to accommodate all the patients and didn't have enough height adjustment. I could not do it. ———–

Filter Redesign Mechanical Engineering Presenters: Jackson Baker, Tunji Folayan, Reddick Herbert, Mason Kiel, Aron Murnane

Due to a non-disclosure agreement, details of this project will not be released to the public. ———–

Psych Asteroid Sample Return Mechanical Engineering Presenters: Mandy Chick, Kiana Martin, Kayla Martinez, Marisela Miranda

The sealed system was designed for samples collected from the Psyche asteroid, a metal-rich planetesimal currently thought to orbit the sun between Mars and Jupiter. Arizona State University has partnered with NASA on a mission to obtain physical samples to better understand the asteroid's material composition. The team's final design consists of a fully automated sealing system that maintains the integrity of samples taken from the asteroid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rose-hulman.edu/news/2024/rose-show-projects-filled-with-entrepreneurship-sustainability-and-innovation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos