



Governor Hochulz’s Innovation Agenda

Governor Hochuls' commitment to advancing New York State's leadership in artificial intelligence is based on a broad plan to expand the development of cutting-edge technology in the Empire State. Governor Hochul recently joined IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Girls Who Code CEO Dr. Tarika Barrett, an independent industry leader tasked with informing and accelerating New York's transformation into a hub of growth and innovation. announced that he will serve as co-chair of the new Emerging Technologies Advisory Committee, a group of The Governor previously signed New York State's historic Green Chip Act to promote semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing in New York State, and $10 billion to bring next-generation chip research to the NY CREATES Albany Nanotech Complex. Announced the Dollar partnership. The Governor continues to advance his $620 million Life Sciences Initiative to support innovation in biomedical research. Governor Hochul has also fostered the growth of New York State's sustainability, green technology and energy storage economy through strategic investments such as his $113.7 million Battery-NY initiative.

The Governor's Innovation Agenda has spurred massive public and private investment, transforming New York's economy and creating the high-wage jobs of the future. GlobalFoundries recently announced an $11.6 billion investment to expand its chip manufacturing campus in the New York State Capitol District, creating 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. In 2022, Micron announced his 20-year, $100 billion investment to build a mega-fab campus in central New York. This will create 50,000 new direct and indirect jobs and provide hundreds of millions of dollars in community benefits. Governors Life Sciences Initiative solidifies New York City's selection for the $300 million Chan Zuckerberg BioHub New York, a biomedical research hub in New York City, with Schrodinger, Deerfield Discovery & Development and supported significant investments from other life science businesses. Earlier this year, the National Science Foundation also awarded $160 million to the Binghamton University New Energy New York Storage Engine to establish a hub of innovation, technology translation, and workforce development to expand the capabilities of the domestic battery industry. announced an investment of $1 million.

Access to the computing resources that power AI systems is prohibitively expensive and difficult to obtain. These resources are increasingly concentrated in the hands of large technology companies, who maintain huge control over their AI development ecosystem. As a result, researchers, public interest groups, and small businesses are being left behind, with significant implications for AI safety and society as a whole. Empire AI bridges this gap and accelerates the development of public interest-centered AI in New York State. Enabling this pioneering AI research and development will also help educational institutions incubate future AI-focused technology startups, driving job growth.

The Empire AI consortium includes seven founding New York-based institutions: Columbia University, Cornell University, New York University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, State University of New York, City University of New York, and Flatiron Institute. By strengthening collaboration between New York State's world-class research institutions, Empire AI will achieve efficiencies at scale that no single university can achieve, empower and attract top faculty, and expand educational opportunities. It will expand and create a wave of responsible education. Innovations that significantly strengthen the state's economy and national security. Empire AI is hosted at the University at Buffalo.

This effort will be funded by more than $400 million in public and private investments, including $250 million in state capital grant investments and $25 million in SUNY funding over 10 years. The project also received $100 million from founding institutions and other private partners, including the Simons Foundation at the Flatiron Institute, which works to advance computational research, and Tom Secunda, co-founder of Bloomberg LP and the Secunda Family Foundation. It will receive more than $25 million in funding. It provides millions of dollars in grants annually for conservation, health care, scientific advancement, and other causes.

Additionally, as part of the budget, Governor Hochul signed legislation that prioritizes the safe and ethical use of AI as the state continues to build its AI footprint. The law includes a requirement to disclose the use of materially deceptive media in all forms of political communication, including images, video, audio, text, or technical representations of speech or action. Masu.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive higher education system in the United States, and more than 95 percent of New Yorkers live within 30 miles of one of the State University of New York's 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the nation's oldest maritime school, the state's only college of optometry, and one U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratory. I am managing one. In total, SUNY offers approximately 1.4 million students a complete portfolio of credit and non-credit courses and programs, continuing education, and community assistance programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of New York's academic research. System-wide research spending will be approximately $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2023, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than 3 million SUNY alumni around the world, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY graduate. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.

