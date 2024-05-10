OpenAI could announce Google search competitor on Monday





OpenAI is reportedly preparing to unveil an artificial intelligence-powered search product on Monday that could threaten Google's dominance. The target date, provided to Reuters by two people familiar with the matter, is expected to be announced a day before Google kicks off its annual I/O conference, and will be based on search giants' proprietary AI models such as Gemini and Gemma. is expected to focus on

This new rumor is consistent with previous reports by both Bloomberg and The Information that suggest that OpenAI is developing AI-based products that can search the internet. According to Bloomberg, OpenAIs' search capabilities will be built into the company's ChatGPT chatbot, which will also include citations, while The Information reports that some of OpenAIs' search services could be powered by Bing. ing.

OpenAI previously attempted to provide access to live web data to ChatGPT through the ChatGPT plugin, which has since been deprecated in favor of GPT. Since ChatGPT was introduced in November 2022, people have rapidly adopted ChatGPT for information gathering tasks, but like other bots built on LLM, chatbots also rely on accurate and up-to-date information. It doesn't have a very good reputation in terms of providing.

Whether or not these new OpenAI rumors come to fruition next week, Google knows its reign over the search industry is under threat. Life won't be grumpy forever. If there is a clear, current market reality, we need to twitch faster just as athletes twitch faster, Google search chief Prabhakar Raghavan told employees in a meeting last month reported by CNBC. warned.

Raghavan said people come to us because they trust us. There may be new gizmos out there that people want to play with, but they still turn to Google to verify what they see. Because Google is a trusted source of information, and in this age of generative AI, Google is becoming more important.

OpenAI appears to be trying to build that trust, with sources telling The Verge this week that OpenAI is actively trying to poach Google employees to work on its search service. And OpenAI isn't the only AI-focused threat affecting Google Perplexity, his $1 billion startup founded by a former OpenAI researcher. The company announced that its AI-based search product attracted 10 million monthly active users in January.

Google faces these challenges at the same time as it fights an ongoing antitrust lawsuit by the Justice Department over its dominance in search. If OpenAI is going to get into the search game on the eve of Google's I/O event, there's a good chance Google will take it seriously considering ChatGPT is one of the fastest growing (if not the fastest). They are likely to do so to send a message that is a good idea. A service the world has never seen before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/10/24153421/openai-chatgpt-google-search-competitor-service-io

