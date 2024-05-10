Rootstack shared its experience and innovations with colleagues at US technology event





Root stack in MoveOn 2024

CTO Diego Tejera at MoveOn 2024

Rootstack at SXSW 2024

Innovation in fintech, AI, and health. Rootstack is powering its technology stack.

USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — The exchange of experience and knowledge is essential in the world of technology, where innovation and continuous learning are key pillars of progress. Rootstack, a leading technology solutions company, recently shared its rich experience and latest innovations at various technology events in the US.

These opportunities not only allow you to showcase your expertise in the field, but also allow you to collaborate and learn from colleagues and experts in the field.

Fostering strategic alliances with eMerge Americas 2024

Diego Tejera, CTO of Rootstack, attended the event in Miami, USA, with the aim of connecting with colleagues in the technology industry and expanding his expertise. He brought together over 20,000 participants from 50 countries, creating an environment for the exchange of knowledge and experiences.

The most interesting talks and presentations at the event were on artificial intelligence, the use of technology in the healthcare industry, fintech, and cybersecurity. The Rootstack team is very beneficial as they focus on these areas to enhance the company's projects. I'm currently working on it.

Additionally, it was very important for Rootstack to learn about 2024 trends in the world of technology at this event, as it will help strengthen and drive its strategy for the challenges to come this year. eMerge Americas is a conference and technology platform focused on innovation and digital transformation in the Americas.

Total innovation at SXSW

The Rootstack team couldn't afford to miss an event held in the context of SXSW, which brings together thousands of the world's brightest minds in technology.

Capital Factory House was one of the events Rootstack enjoyed the most because it always provides an opportunity to share with other entrepreneurs and learn about their challenges, goals, and how they innovate in their businesses . An environment that fosters collaboration and growth.

The Midwest House event also provided a great environment to connect with other technology leaders in a more relaxed way, share through experiences, and share some fun moments.

At Tulsa House, Rootstack shared with other entrepreneurs and businesspeople for the second year in a row, specifically speaking about topics related to the cyber field and virtual health.

Rootstack saw great potential in the Inc Founders House event, which is specifically aimed at entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses, making it an ideal environment for entrepreneurs and companies looking to form strategic alliances.

At Fintech House, Rootstack's CTO had the opportunity to learn more and stay updated on the latest trends in technology applied to the financial industry while interacting with leaders and related companies in the field.

Share your expertise at a MoveOn event

Not only is Rootstack interested in continuing its connections and growth in the U.S. market, it also sees great technological potential in Latin America. That's why he became one of the sponsors of the MoveOn event, which is one of the most prestigious technology conferences in Panama.

Rootstack CEO Alejandro Oses and CTO Diego Tejera led the event, which was a huge success and served thousands of attendees interested in technology services to power their business.

Mr. Tejera attended the event with a talk on Progressive Web Apps, demonstrating his experience on this topic and his professionalism in supporting clients.

Participants learned about the differences between mobile applications and mobile web applications. Add to this the benefits that progressive applications offer businesses and users with a scalable experience that adapts to all types of devices and supports data and update volumes.

About root stacks

At Rootstack, we strive for excellence every step of the way. We provide high-quality outsourced software and technology services, and work with a team of dedicated engineers and creatives to create great digital experiences. We work with companies of all sizes in Latin America, the United States, and Canada, including Hyundai, Caterpillar, Heineken, WPP, Global Bank, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/710272168/rootstack-shared-its-experience-and-innovation-with-colleagues-at-us-tech-events/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos