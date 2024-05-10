Google defines “content decline” in new podcast episodes





In the latest episode of Google's Search Off The Record podcast, hosts John Mueller and Lizzi Sassman discuss “content decline,” the natural process by which online content becomes obsolete or loses relevance over time. Did.

Although not a widely used term among SEO experts, the concept is useful when you have questions about how websites should handle outdated content that may contain outdated information, broken links, or outdated references. cause.

What is content degradation?

Mueller, Google's search champion, defines content decline this way:

“[Content decay is] If you look at the references, you'll see that it's old by definition. People have been researching it for so long that they've written about it. So it's old. But that doesn't mean it's no longer true or useful. ”

It is worth noting that Müller was initially unfamiliar with the term.

“On closer inspection, this sounded like a known term, but when I realized that I had no idea what it actually meant and would probably have to interpret the meaning from the name, I felt like I wasn't good enough.” I felt that.

Sussman, who oversees content for the Search Central website, admitted he doesn't know much about content decline.

She said:

“…It sounded a little negative…It sounded like maybe there was something wrong with the content. Maybe it was rotten or something had happened over time.”

After defining the term, they used Google's help documentation as a case study to dissect different approaches to addressing content degradation.

Deterioration of content is not necessarily a bad thing

Content decline is, by definition, not a bad thing.

Blog posts announcing past events or product changes may seem like a source of deteriorating content.

However, Sussman advises retaining its content for historical accuracy.

Sussman cites Google's decision to retain pages containing the outdated term “Webmaster Tools” as an example.

“If you went back and replaced every place that said Google Webmaster or Webmaster Tools, and every place that said Webmaster Tools you replaced it with Search Console, that would be factually incorrect.”

Avoid user confusion

According to Mueller, the challenge in dealing with content decline is “avoiding confusion for people.”

Indicating that content is outdated, providing context about obsolete references, and using redirects wisely can help reduce potential confusion.

Mr. Moller said:

“People come to our site for a reason, and we need to make sure they find information that is useful to them and understand the context. If they do, they should be able to realize, “Oh, maybe what I was looking for doesn't exist anymore, or it's something completely different now, so I might have to rethink what I wanted to do.” ”

There is no one-size-fits-all solution

There is no easy solution to content degradation. We need to carefully evaluate older content and understand that some works are worthy of archiving, while others remain valuable historical references despite their age.

Listen to the full episode of Google's podcast below.

Why SEJ is paying attention

The concept of “content decay” addresses a challenge that all website owners face: how to manage and maintain content as it ages.

Addressing outdated website content is essential to creating a positive user experience and building brand trust.

How this helps

In this podcast episode, we explore Google's approach to learn:

There is value in preserving older content for historical accuracy. Consider updating outdated pages to indicate outdated advice or deprecated features. Establish an audit process to regularly evaluate outdated content. FAQ What does “content decline” mean in SEO?

Online content tends to become outdated or irrelevant over time. This can occur due to changes in the industry, changes in user interests, or simply the passage of time.

From an SEO perspective, outdated content can affect how useful and accurate that information is to users, which can negatively impact your website's traffic and search rankings.

To maintain a website's credibility and performance in search results, SEO professionals must identify outdated content and update or reuse it.

Should I remove all old content from my website?

Not all old content needs to be removed. It depends on the type of content and why it was created. Content that indicates past events, product changes, or uses outdated terminology can be retained to maintain historical accuracy.

Older content provides context and shows how your brand or industry has evolved over time. It's important to consider the value of old content before deleting, updating, or retaining it.

What are best practices to avoid user confusion with stale content?

Website owners and SEO professionals should take the following steps to avoid confusing users with outdated content.

See when content was published or note if the information has changed since it was created. Add explanations around old references to explain why they are no longer relevant. Set up redirects to keep users updated if content is moved or updated.

These strategies help users understand the relevance of your pages and get the most accurate information for their needs.

Featured image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, May 2024.

