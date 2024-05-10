First leader of IU Indianapolis Institute named: IU News





Leading biomedical researcher and innovator Chiain James Lin has been named the inaugural executive director of the Institute for Convergent Bioscience and Technology at Indiana University Indianapolis.

The institute is part of a $250 million investment from the university to advance scientific discoveries aimed at treating and curing disease and improving human health.

Chiain James Lin.Photo courtesy of James Lin.

IU President Pamela Witten said Indiana University's bioscience efforts are leading to innovative discoveries and life-changing health outcomes for Hoosiers across the state. Under the direction of James Lin, the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute expands IU's role in central Indiana's thriving bioscience community and builds on the significant impact of IU's innovative research. We will accelerate this.

Lin will also serve as professor of biomedical engineering in the Rudy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering, and will assume his position on August 26.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. James Lin as executive director of the Institute for Convergent Bioscience and Technology,” said IU Indianapolis President Latha Ramchand. An award-winning scientist, Dr. Lin brings extensive experience in orthopedic medicine, translational research in tissue engineering, and entrepreneurial success, all of which lead him to his IU Indianapolis Accelerating the impact of research and development makes him the ideal leader for the institute. .

Lin is a member of Convergent Bioscience, which advances interdisciplinary bioscience and technology research and collaboration within IU, including collaborations with IU School of Medicine researchers and industry partners such as the Indiana Bioscience Institute and BioCrossroads. Provides a comprehensive vision of the Institute of Technology. Under his direction, the company will pursue innovative discoveries such as wearable and implantable medical devices and sensors, and AI-enabled drug discovery and discovery.

“I am honored to embark on this transformative journey at a historic crossroads by becoming the first executive director of the Institute for Convergent Bioscience and Technology and joining the Rady School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering at IU Indianapolis,” said Lin. I'm excited to get on board.” I look forward to working with faculty and university leaders to establish the Institute as a key element of research creativity and productivity. Our vision is to lead at the intersection of cutting-edge bioscience and technology, driving innovation that positively impacts society.

In line with the goals of the IU 2030 Strategic Plan, the Institute strives to deliver IU health and science innovations from the clinic to the bedside, and promotes inventions, discoveries and innovations, industry partnerships, and IU disclosures and licensing. We will also contribute to the expansion of・Launched a start-up company.

Over the next five years, the Convergent Bioscience and Technology Institute will focus on fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, accelerating research translation, and developing talent to address critical global challenges, Lin said. said. Central to our strategy is convening a respected advisory board comprised of leaders from academia, industry, and government. By integrating diverse expertise and leveraging emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, we deliver breakthrough innovations, secure strategic partnerships, and accelerate the impact of our research. We will work together to chart a course that will ensure far-reaching impact.

Lin is currently at the University of Cincinnati, where his research focuses on developing new innovations for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, with results that significantly advance current standards in the treatment of musculoskeletal diseases. improved. His research in biofabrication led to numerous inventions and applications in the repair of birth defects and skeletal reconstruction. He collaborates on collaborative research projects with key partners in the greater Cincinnati region, including Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Procter & Gamble.

An entrepreneur, Lin has co-founded multiple startups, including one recently acquired by DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. His latest startup, his biopharmaceutical company called Amplicore Inc., specializes in developing new injectables to treat damaged and degenerated skeletal soft tissue.

“I am thrilled that James Lin will lead the Institute for Convergent Bioscience and Technology at IU Indianapolis and look forward to his leadership there,” said Phaedra Corso, vice chancellor and vice chancellor at IU Indianapolis. will help expand our role in advancing bioscience discovery in central Indiana.” Research at IU Indianapolis. His innovative thinking and collaboration with industry partners supports the growth of innovative research that improves Hoosier lives and the economy, while also making IU Indianapolis one of the nation's leading urban research universities. It also contributes to establishing it as a

Lin received her Ph.D. He received his master's and master's degrees from the University of Michigan, where he began his academic career as an assistant professor of neurosurgery and served as founding director of the Spine Research Institute. He received his bachelor's degree from National Taiwan University.

