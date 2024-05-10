OpenAI launches AI-powered search engine to challenge Google's dominance





OpenAI plans to announce a new search product powered by artificial intelligence this Monday, development officials have revealed. The launch date, while tentative, marks an important step in OpenAI's ongoing competition with Google, the current leader in search technology, according to Reuters.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI is developing search tools aimed at competing not only with Alphabet Google but also with promising AI search startup Perplexity, according to reports from Bloomberg and The Information. It is said that there is. The new venture is expected to enhance the capabilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing it to retrieve real-time information from the web and include quotes in responses, the report added.

Reuters reported that OpenAI declined to comment on future announcements.

The timing of the announcement could be strategic, coming just a day before Google's annual I/O conference.According to reports, Google is expected to introduce a series of innovations centered around AI at the event.

OpenAI's efforts extend ChatGPT functionality and now leverage the company's advanced AI models to provide human-like text responses. Despite being touted as an innovative tool for online information retrieval, ChatGPT faces challenges in providing accurate and up-to-date web content. To alleviate this, OpenAI previously integrated its service with Microsoft's Bing search engine for premium users. In contrast, Google is enhancing its search engine with new generative AI capabilities, the report added.

Meanwhile, Perplexity AI, founded by former OpenAI researchers and valued at $1 billion, is making strides by offering a search interface that uniquely displays quotes and images with text responses.

The startup reported 10 million monthly active users as of January, according to Reuters.

After its debut in late 2022, ChatGPT quickly became the fastest application to reach 100 million monthly active users. However, Similarweb notes that global traffic to ChatGPT websites has experienced fluctuations over the past year and has recently stabilized with a peak in May 2023. Against this backdrop, OpenAI is under increasing pressure to expand its user base.

In a previous effort to update ChatGPT with real-time web information, OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT plugin. However, as stated on OpenAI's Help Center page, this feature was deprecated in April.

(Information provided by agency)

Published: May 10, 2024, 7:51 AM IST

