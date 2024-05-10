From Super Nintendo to Silicon Valley: Petagae Butcher builds a career in technology





This interview was originally published on POCIT.

Petagae Butchers' journey into technology began with a love of the Super Nintendo in the '90s. She later graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Management Information Systems, and although she initially majored in computer programming, she realized that bridging the worlds of technology and business was her own specialty. I noticed that. She has gained a wealth of experience over her 18-year career, from software consulting to her current role at Intuit.

Born on the beautiful island of Jamaica and raised in South Florida, she credits her tenacity and moral compass to her education. She is a vocal advocate for women and diversity in technology and is a proud supporter of Urban Her League.

She spoke with POCIT about buying her first PC, finding her way into technology, and the power of serving others at Intuit and other companies.

Let me introduce myself and explain what we do at Intuit.

I'm Petagae Butcher, and I'm a Staff Technical Program Manager at Intuit. I focus on supporting the Intuit QuickBooks Payments Platform, Capital, and Lending Platform teams to drive strategic initiatives and empower small businesses.

You were born in Jamaica and raised in South Florida. Can you tell us how your early experiences shaped your approach to your career?

I feel like an outlier in some ways because it's very common for Caribbean people to become nurses and teachers. My sister works as a speech therapist, and being from the Caribbean and generally an immigrant, she is taught from a young age to focus on doing well in school. So that was always a challenge for us. All you have to do is study and become great.

I still don't understand why my father bought us a computer. However, getting a computer in junior high school was somewhat unusual. I'll never forget it. We had a Packard Bell and it was boxy, slow and noisy. Then there was the Sony VAIO. It was blue and gorgeous. I just remember that I really loved it. Then I ran out of RAM once. People from my church came and upgraded the RAM to speed things up. I remember asking him a question because I was always curious. For example, what do you do for work and how do you go about this? That's how it all started. Then I went to high school and followed the boys in my school to programming classes. Same thing happened. I was curious, studious, and knew that whatever I chose, I had to do well because it was expected of me.

What role has technology played in your growth and how has it influenced your career path?

It feels like it's always been there. There was always an undercurrent of technology and just things of general interest and news to people. I remember begging my father for his PalmPilot when it was released. In hindsight, as an adult, I wonder if I really needed a pilot when I was a kid. What did you actually plan to do there? Ever since I was a child, I have always wanted to use technology to interact with things and make life easier.

When you're a kid, you get home from school and you want to sit down at your computer for a little bit and play with something really popular like AIM or Myspace. So that was always in the undercurrent growing up, but I was interested in trying this out or experiencing that and asking my parents for something like a PalmPilot that they didn't really need.

How did you come to your current position as Staff Technical Program Manager at Intuit?

I graduated from the Faculty of Management Information Systems. After graduating from university, I entered the consulting industry. I left my company and went elsewhere to take on a manager role. I've always wanted to do project management. When I was in college, one of my lecturers explained that one of his other jobs he occasionally did was project management for the government. He explained what he had done, and in my heart I knew I wanted to do it. So when I started working at these companies, I always looked at the people who were doing this work and what kind of experience they had. That first job, when I left there and came back, I ended up being a project manager and then went through a few different positions and eventually he ran a team in one company. .

I also worked in project and program management at Darden. He was on one of the projects I worked on, and he ended up working with someone who went to Intuit, and he was like, “Hey, we're looking for someone.” Are you interested? And I said yes. The rest was history.

I think I've had a very linear progression from program management to technology, but it's been very purposeful.

What is your experience as a person of color in the tech industry and at Intuit?

I think this is the most authentic thing I've ever worked on and definitely the most supported. Our employee resource group, Intuit African Ancestry Network, is amazing. Everyone is very supportive. That's what lifts everyone up.

Of course, as a person of color, you are in the minority. But I think that's something that anyone who works in the technology industry expects and experiences. We are consistently recognized as a great place to work for women. You see women everywhere. I know there are people who understand women's issues. I don't have children, but even if I did, if I needed to leave the house to care for them, I would feel comfortable doing so.

What kind of support did you find valuable in advancing your career?

Mentorship programming.they have a lot of programming [at Intuit]. I especially tell people early in their careers that there are a lot of opportunities here that they can take advantage of that they wouldn't get at other companies. We have a formal mentorship program in one of our employee resource groups, the Intuit Women's Network. There are also mentorship programs based on real-life job descriptions and leadership aspirations. You can only imagine the cost per person, but Intuit believes this is important to us and we want to make sure we diversify our bench.

You must apply for these programs. There are only a certain number of slots available each year, but you can take as many as you want from them, and there are plenty of opportunities you can take advantage of to develop yourself in your career.

Do you see an intersection between your commitment to serving others and your professional role at Intuit? If so, how?

Yes, we are customer-first. We serve our customers in all our activities. Every time we have a team meeting, we pull out our experiences and we bring our customers together to talk about how we got to where we are, some of the challenges they have, and what we can do for them. I am testifying. It's very refreshing.

It's the same thing as me volunteering for the Urban League. I'm trying to return the favor. I am focused on getting outside of myself. I think you hear that a lot here. Because it's not just your experience. It's about creating a better experience for others. So I think there will always be intersections.

One of the impressive things is that I get to give back 40 hours a year. So you can say to your manager, “I'd like to do X, Y, and Z.” [they say] of course. Then, you record it, and Intuit matches it with donations to your organization. It's really amazing. They put their money where their mouth is, they really want to make sure people are supported, and they work hard for small businesses.

What are some tips for POCs to break into the tech industry?

Take advantage of your strengths. Some people get into the tech industry because, “Oh, there's a lot of money.” Yes, but there are a lot of different jobs and opportunities out there. A lot of people think, “I just want to write code,” but is that really the case? That's a solid skill set. It's a kind of psychology. So be sure to do your research. Intuit has an apprenticeship program for people without traditional knowledge of technology. There is also a lot of education available for free or almost free. Google has a lot of coding opportunities, so I think there's a way to make it happen. To make the transition, you need to be smart about how you use your time.

One of your favorite quotes is by Gloria Naylor. I don't think life is meant to make you feel good or miserable. Life just makes you feel. ” How does this philosophy influence your approach to challenges and opportunities in your professional life?

For me, it mostly speaks to the fact that things ebb and flow. It's not all rainbows and sunshine. Especially when you reach a certain level and work in a certain location, the level of pressure and expectations increases. Life is hard, and life will happen around you while you are working. At the same time, you have to find a way to balance your life.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I think Intuit is a really great place to work. There are many opportunities, especially when it comes to employee resource groups. Some vice presidents and senior vice presidents say, “Contact me and schedule a time. Let's talk.” This is very refreshing, and you're going to see that throughout the organization, not just Black and brown leaders.

It's a really nice place where people are just being out in the open, and you don't really see that in other places. you want to be happy. I can honestly say this is the happiest I've ever been in my career or workplace. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. Nowhere. But is it good for me? absolutely.

I'm honored to work for a company like Intuit. Even though my mother is no longer here, she knows that I made her mother proud and that brings me joy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.intuit.com/blog/life-at-intuit/people-culture/petagae-butcher-on-paving-a-career-in-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos