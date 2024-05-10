Why ugliness mattersExBulletin





It's a very ugly thing to destroy an acoustic guitar. Make a buckle and explode the middle with debris. It may be personal to me. As someone who grew up with a father who was not a performer but a so-called campfire guitarist, and who entertained us with little folk songs like “Dark as a Dungeon,” I understand the deadly nature of coal mining. about the dangers. Maybe it's not the guitar for you. Maybe it's a camera or a vinyl record.

A little more than halfway through a new ad for “Apple's thinnest product ever,” a giant hydraulic press presses down on acoustic guitars, cameras, records, and other emotional repositories of people who make art. Paints, pencils, a dressmaker's mannequin, books, a wooden model, a still-drying clay bust, a video game case. Everything becomes flat under its force. But the most spectacular crushing is on instruments such as guitars, pianos, drum sets, and trumpets, which are held upside down until they fall.

I think the ad, which Apple has since apologized for, is meant to convey that this small, thin iPad contains all of these important things. You can replace them all. You can make music with it. You can use it to paint. You can play games. You can also take photos together. And it suggests that this means that you can finally destroy everything that has been such a burden to you, such as the giant piano or the dirty paint job.

However, these are not practical items in the first place. No one owns a piano just because it's practical. It's the least practical thing you can own. It may damage the floor. It makes me go crazy. And if you happen to get a new place, you don't just need movers. You may need a special moving company. You don't own a piano to get from point A to point B in the most direct way. The reason you own a piano is because there was a piano in my house. That's because people are playing it. When someone sits down to play “Maple Leaf Rag,” as my mother did, I hear the pedal squeak lightly and see her hands running over the keys. Of course you're listening to music, but it's also yours. mother's hand.

The reason people react emotionally to the vulgarity of this ad is precisely why the thinnest iPad ever doesn't perform as well as it should. It cannot replace what people have learned over hundreds of years to carry with them, to live next to them, to incorporate beauty into the creation of what they desire.

Of course, to be fair, this ad is also meant to be controversial. Because it's not about destroying something beautiful or accidentally offending. The ad says little about the iPad itself other than that it's very thin. It's all the shock that counts, and the ugliness that counts. Yes, it's about recognizing that the ugliness is meant to serve an advertising purpose.

But its ugliness also proves the stupidity of its concept. The reason people react emotionally to the vulgarity of this ad is precisely why the thinnest iPad ever doesn't perform as well as it should. It cannot replace what people have learned over hundreds of years to carry with them, to live next to them, and to incorporate beauty into the creation of what they desire. Art is intertwined with human nature, with all its flaws, and he cannot separate the two. Creating art has family, friends and collaborators, ephemerality and permanence, and the passage of time. And there's also physicality.

In our current environment, this ad is an extension of, or perhaps a companion to, the idea that artificial intelligence, or whatever goes by that name, can take over the production of art such as books, illustrations, music, and movies. It will be played as such. We are enduring an all-out assault on the need for everyone's unique individuality to be involved in the creation of art. This is an attempt to limit creative acts to devices with appropriate functionality, until machines can do everything without humans. In this vision, we would order books and movies the same way we order mass-produced fast-fashion goods, which would therefore be cheap, disposable, and dependent on labor exploitation.

The people who created this ad are destroying something that is valuable, not just for their own abilities, but because it is something that creative people imbue with meaning, save for themselves, and pass on to their children. I specifically chose. Those things won't be replaced by the iPad.

But the very fact that Apple knew this ad would offend people so much shows how they know this reductive approach to art is doomed to fail. The people who created this ad are destroying something that is valuable, not just for their own abilities, but because it is something that creative people imbue with meaning, save for themselves, and pass on to their children. I specifically chose. Those things won't be replaced by the iPad.

Create beautiful music using your iPad. You can create beautiful digital art. But that art is created in parallel with other music, other art, not piled on top of the carcass of an old violin. If you think of new frontiers in art as an opportunity to destroy sculptures or explode bottles of paint, you never understood art at all, and you never will.

In some stories, “I'm not worried” is the last thing a person says before being eaten by a monster. But while I worry about the economics of art and its creation, I don't worry at all that human-made art will one day disappear or be replaced by the thinnest iPad ever made. The gasp that so many people heard when they saw that guitar explode came from the part of the human being who makes art. And that part instinctively understands that beauty is not anchored to the superiority of the technological world. You don't have to destroy what you love to chase the fantasy that everything you hold dear will fit in the pocket of your briefcase.

