Google and Rivian Automotive cut Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs continue





Google and Rivian Automotive have decided to further cut technology jobs in the Bay Area, as the critical industry continues to look for ways to reduce labor costs, according to official state government filings. It's a disturbing reminder.

Two tech companies disclosed their decisions regarding further layoffs in the Bay Area in documents sent to the state Employment Development Department.

Google has decided to cut 57 jobs in San Francisco. These announcements follow Google's recent decision to cut 50 jobs in Sunnyvale.

Rivian Automotive plans to cut 29 jobs in Palo Alto. The electric car maker also decided to cut jobs in Southern California.

The companies said the job cuts will be permanent, according to filings with the state EDD.

Google said the job cuts will take effect on June 9th.

Rivian Automotive announced that the layoffs will take place on June 18th.

These 10 companies have cut the most tech jobs in the Bay Area since the tech industry's layoffs began more than two years ago. The period is from January 2022 to early May 2024.

— Facebook app owner Meta Platform cuts 5,195 jobs.

— Tesla cuts 3,051 jobs

— Google cuts 2,564 jobs

— Cisco Systems, 1,754 layoffs

— Broadcom cuts 1,267 jobs

— Salesforce cuts 1,202 employees

— Intel cuts 1,064 jobs

— Twitter cuts 900 people

— PayPal cuts 772 employees

— LinkedIn, 711 layoffs

Additionally, Apple announced plans to cut jobs, including in the Bay Area. The iPhone maker announced in recent weeks that it would cut 614 jobs in the region.

Since the current round of sharp layoffs began in early 2022, more than 42,300 technology jobs have been cut in the Bay Area.

