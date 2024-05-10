What is Paprexity AI? A Billion Dollar Google Search Competitor





How is Perplexity AI different from ChatGPT?

Perplexity AI's founding team includes former OpenAI employees, and the platform's conversational, prompt-driven interface takes clear inspiration from the first chatbot, ChatGPT, making comparisons between the two tools easy. No wonder it happens so often. However, while AI platforms share various core features and similar pricing structures, they excel in entirely different areas.

First, Perplexity works more like a traditional search engine than a chatbot, allowing it to retrieve information from the web in real time. ChatGPT also offers this feature, but only for paid users, making Perplexity the platform of choice for users who want to understand new topics concisely for free.

Perplexity provides more detailed information than ChatGPT and includes citations for all sources. This makes this AI tool more suitable for academic researchers and people in research-intensive professions such as data science and marketing.

However, ChatGPT also has advantages. Chatbots are generally more of a jack-of-all-trades than Perplexity. Thanks to its enhanced data processing capabilities, it has better content creation, math, and coding capabilities, and its clean user experience will make it a better choice for a wider range of users.

ChatGPT also has a much more conversational tone than Perplexity, and its enhanced natural language processing capabilities improve responses to complex and open-ended queries. This allows chatbots to perform creative tasks such as content creation and ideation more efficiently. More appealing to users who prefer more interactive dialogs.

ChatGPT may still be the most well-known chatbot on the market, but there are still plenty of competitors worth checking out. Read our guide to the best ChatGPT alternatives to see how OpenAI's tools compare to the competition.

