



WASHINGTON, DC The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today appointed the inaugural Board of Directors for its first-ever agency-affiliated foundation. The Energy Security Innovation Foundation (FESI), authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, will support DOE in its critical mission to ensure America's continued security and prosperity through innovative science and technology solutions. It is an independent non-profit organization. To address energy and environmental challenges. Once established, FESI will help accelerate the commercialization of new and existing energy technologies by raising and investing capital through partnerships with the private sector and philanthropic organizations. The Foundation will help DOE provide additional resources, tools, and capabilities to potential partners and communities across the country, supporting the Biden-Harris Administration's ambitious clean energy goals while helping America's Support solution-driven research and innovation that strengthens energy and national security.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said the Energy Security and Innovation Foundation provides a unique opportunity to support and advance our nation's rapid and equitable transition to a clean energy economy. The FESI Board helps achieve the department's goals and realize the biggest and boldest solutions to the challenges of our time.

Since 1959, 12 independent government-affiliated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations have been established, earning an average of $67 for every $1 in federal contributions.

As directed by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, DOE has identified individuals to serve on the FESI Management Committee. Board members will be responsible for setting FESI's priorities, making key hires, including the Executive Director, and establishing a charter and governance structure, as well as fostering public-private partnerships and companies commercializing key energy technologies. You will have the opportunity to proactively raise funds for FESI's activities and initiatives, including investing in. , responds to DOE funding opportunities to support underrepresented groups and regions in addressing a variety of federal, state, and local systemic and distributed deployment challenges.

Board members represent top national leaders in energy and related fields.

Founder and CEO of Anderson Stratton Enterprises LLC, and Dr. Vicki A. Bailey, President of the United States Energy Association (USEA). Former Assistant Secretary for Domestic Policy and International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy. Nor Bakhtian, Director of Tech Acceleration, Bezos Earth Fund, former Executive Director of the Energy Storage Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Former Senior Leadership Team at Idaho National Laboratory. Professor Emeritus Miranda Valentine has worked to advance clean energy for national security, economic prosperity, and solutions to climate change. She has her 25 years of experience in the retail, defense, energy, utilities and infrastructure sectors. Her Royal Highness Rita Baranwal, Senior Vice President, Westinghouse Electric Company. Mike Boots, former assistant secretary for nuclear power at the U.S. Department of Energy, executive vice president of Breakthrough Energy, and former chairman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Mike Boots helped found Breakthrough Energy and serves as Executive Vice President. In that role, he oversees Breakthrough Energys' global policy and foreign affairs, as well as leading its Washington, DC office. Moon Chan, Purdue University President and Roscoe H. George Distinguished Professor; Former science and technology advisor to the US Secretary of State. Noel Lane, Chief Investment Officer, Builders Vision, Builders Initiative; Noel has over 20 years of experience as an institutional investor, including 14 of his years managing mission-related and impact investing programs and portfolios. Through her work at Lucas Walton's impact platform, Builders Vision, and previously at Cambridge Associates, she works across asset classes to address climate risks and scale energy transition solutions. We specialize in investing in diverse portfolios of institutional size. Her Royal Highness Kathleen A. McGuinty, Vice President and Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer, Johnson Controls. Former Environmental Advisor and Chairman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Former Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary. Tomeka McLeod, Vice President, Hydrogen Corporation; Nancy E. Pfand, Founder and Managing Partner, DBL Partners. She is a pioneer in impact investing venture capital, delivering high returns while driving social change and environmental protection. Improvement. Stephen Pearse, Yucatn Rock Ventures Managing Director; Jason Walsh, BlueGreen Alliance Executive Director; Former Director of the Office of Strategic Planning, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy. Rudolph (Rudy) Winter, former senior policy adviser at the White House Domestic Policy Council, president of National Grid NY, one of the largest integrated power companies in the Northeast. Through his work, Rudy is leading the energy transition, driving innovation and enabling grid resiliency while integrating large-scale renewable energy resources into future energy systems.

In addition to the appointed individuals, the text of the enabling statute designates four non-ex officio non-voting directors from designated leadership positions in the DOE.

Dr. Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy; Jeri Richmond, Under Secretary for Science and Innovation, U.S. Department of Energy, and Jill Looby, Under Secretary for Nuclear Security, Director of the National Nuclear Security Administration. Vanessa Chan, Chief Commercialization Officer and Director, Office of Technology Transition, U.S. Department of Energy

The Office of Technology Transition (OTT) within DOE serves as the official liaison to FESI as the Foundation works to advance the Department's goals and support technology commercialization.

Learn more about FESI and how it complements DOE's efforts to combat the climate crisis and strengthen the nation's energy security.

