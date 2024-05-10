Innovation in sports and health technology





Entrepreneur and investor with a passion for early stage startups. CEO of leADa, a leader in the sports and health tech investment ecosystem.

getty

As the CEO of a sports and health technology investment firm, I track how these industry-wide trends create new opportunities for organizations and those looking to enter the market. We expect the adoption of artificial intelligence to continue to increase in the health technology space, and investments in these solutions can have a significant impact across everything from staffing to preventive care.

In both the healthcare and sports technology worlds, augmented reality (known as “XR”) solutions have the potential to transform the operational and engagement strategies of companies across industries. In my view, companies that prioritize creating people-first experiences will continue to make a comeback in the post-pandemic landscape.

1. Exploring AI in Healthcare

The healthcare industry, which is still dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, is short on talent. According to Deloitte, more than half (57%) of health system executives expect workforce challenges and talent shortages to impact their company's strategy this year. However, this concern has decreased from his 68% a year ago. AI is emerging as a dual catalyst to potentially address workforce shortage challenges and even detect disease.

Companies like Ada Health, Hyro, and ORtelligence (paywall) are implementing solutions focused on streamlining workflows through workforce optimization and automation. Such systems can increase efficiency and free up clinicians to do more impactful and meaningful work, which in turn helps reduce staff strain and burnout. AI is also being studied to improve patient outcomes and transform early detection of disease. For example, companies like Ainnova Tech are working to reshape diagnostic possibilities.

It is important to note that there are still hurdles to overcome when it comes to using AI in healthcare, such as accuracy guarantees, data bias, and privacy concerns. But overall, these technologies have shown capabilities that exceed human capabilities in certain aspects. Increased investment in AI solutions will drive efficiency, cost savings, and innovation from 2024 onwards.

2. Evolution of the XR landscape

The way I see it, augmented reality (the term that refers to virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality technologies) is here to stay and poised for growth, especially with the launch of Apples Vision Pro and Metas Quest 3.

In healthcare, XR goes beyond entertainment and can also be used for training and simulation. It is also used as a non-pharmacological approach to pain management. In the sports technology space, XR is shaping the fan experience by creating immersive and interactive experiences that go beyond traditional in-person and televised sporting events. A notable example is FC Barcelona's virtual reality experience, which allows fans to virtually tour the football stadium as an avatar, exploring the club's history, trophies, player exhibits and more, according to the football club's website.

However, as interest in XR grows, more practical use cases are needed to drive mainstream adoption. High price points are a challenge for today's consumers, highlighting the demand for more affordable, lightweight, and easy-to-use options. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global XR market is expected to reach over $111 billion by 2028. The report states that the introduction of XR in the education sector and industrial training, and the development of 5G technology are some of the factors driving the market growth. We expect interest and applications in XR to continue to grow in 2024 and beyond.

3. Revival of human-centered innovation

A new “people-first” trend is emerging that challenges the digital-first approach of modern companies and emphasizes a human approach to addressing real-world challenges through community integration. Restrictions accelerated digital transformation during the Covid-19 era, but many consumers still desire in-person experiences post-pandemic.

The way I see it, companies like Boram Care, which provides in-person aftercare for new mothers, and Spartan Race, known for hosting obstacle races, prioritize people over a purely digital focus. Shows trends. (Full disclosure: My company is an investor in Boram Care.) To date, he has over 6 million race participants, according to his website for Spartan Race.

Using a people-first approach, we can shape intentional solutions across sports and healthcare to ensure they resonate with communities and address real-world challenges. At the heart of this trend is a preference for people over a purely digital focus, countering the tendency of many digital technology trends to exclude personal connections.

Overall, I believe that the continued evolution and adoption of AI and XR will reshape solutions across health and sports technology. As AI builds a more resilient patient-first healthcare industry and XR reshapes healthcare operations and fan engagement, the intersection of these trends will lead to human-first experiences and human-centered solutions. It is emphasized that efforts are increasing. I predict that from 2024 onwards, technology that embraces human-first principles will take center stage across all industries.

Forbes Business Council is the leading growth and networking organization for business owners and leaders. Are you eligible?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2024/05/10/trends-to-watch-innovations-in-sports-and-health-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos