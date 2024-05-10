New study proposes warp drive model based on established physics





Warp drives have been a dream of space travelers ever since they first graced the pages of science fiction novels. But real-world attempts have often ventured into the realm of exotic physics, such as negative energy and superluminal matter. A new study created by scientists using the newly established toolkit Warp Factory announces the creation of an unstable and never-before-seen physics-independent concept. Although the idea is far from the technology that will power the future Enterprise starship, it could be an important step toward bringing warp drive research into the realm of known physics.

If humanity has any hope of becoming a Type III civilization in the distant future (i.e., a society capable of harnessing all of the energy of its host galaxy), it would be possible to warp space and time and cross the universe, a now fanciful You're going to need a warp drive, which is an engine. speed of light. After all, the Milky Way is about 120,000 light years across, so it's not something you can easily traverse.

The idea of ​​warp drive first surfaced in the 90s (outside of science fiction circles) and was originated by physicist Miguel Alcubierre. Early theoretical designs relied on unusual physics, such as negative energy, which had never been observed in the real world. But a new study published in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity details a theory-free concept that defies physics. In other words, it's a warp drive that theoretically operates within the known limits of physics.

Jared Fuchs, principal investigator and lead author at the research firm Applied Physics (AP), said in a press statement that the study changes the conversation about warp drive. By demonstrating a first-of-its-kind model, he showed that warp drive is not relegated to his science fiction world.

The new concept uses a sophisticated combination of traditional and new gravity techniques to create a warp bubble that can transport objects at high speeds within the bounds of known physics, the researchers said. This is known as a constant velocity intraluminal warp drive, and as explained in the paper, the technique is consistent with previous theoretical solutions, including the one discussed by Alcubierre. But importantly, this concept remains within the realm of known physics.

The news comes just weeks after AP announced the creation of Warp Factory, an online toolkit designed for researchers studying the physics and engineering of warp drives. Christopher Helmerich, another senior scientist at AP, said the toolkit is a reality check on the field of warp drive research, and that (according to its website) the company believes that proposals that do not rely on exotic concepts He said he plans to provide a $500,000 grant for the research conducted. Negative energy, superluminal matter, etc. This new model is the first result of that mission.

This new warp drive doesn't rely on unstable physics, but that doesn't mean it's on a fast track to becoming a master of the Milky Way. This more realistic design also has some limitations.

Although such a design also requires considerable energy, [but] “We show that the warping effect can be achieved without exotic forms of matter,” Helmerich, who is also a co-author of the new study, said in a press statement. These discoveries pave the way for reducing the energy requirements of future warp drives. ”

Darren lives in Portland and has a cat. She writes/edits about science fiction and how the world works. If you look hard enough, you can find his previous articles on Gizmodo and Paste.

