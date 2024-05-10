Google DeepMind unveils next-generation drug discovery AI model





Google DeepMind launches next-generation drug discovery AI model. | Photo credit: AP

Google Deepmind has announced the third major version of AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence model designed to help scientists design medicines and target diseases more effectively.

In 2020, the company successfully used AI to predict the behavior of microscopic proteins, making a major breakthrough in the field of molecular biology.

With the latest version of AlphaFold, researchers at DeepMind and sister company Isomorphic Labs, overseen by co-founder Demis Hassabis, have mapped the behavior of all living molecules, including human DNA.

From enzymes essential to human metabolism to antibodies that fight infections, the interactions between proteins and other molecules are key to drug discovery and development.

DeepMind said the findings, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, will reduce the time and funding needed to develop potentially life-changing treatments.

These new capabilities allow scientists to design molecules that bind to specific locations on proteins and predict the strength of that binding, Hassabis said at a press conference on Tuesday.

This is a critical step if you want to design drugs or compounds that help fight diseases.

The company also announced the release of AlphaFold Server, a free online tool that scientists can use to test hypotheses before running real tests.

Starting in 2021, AlphaFolds predictions will be freely accessible to nonprofit researchers as part of a database containing more than 200 million protein structures and have been cited thousands of times in other studies.

DeepMind says the new server requires less computing knowledge and allows researchers to run tests with just a few clicks of a button.

John Jumper, Senior Researcher at DeepMind, said: “It will be critical to see how easily the AlphaFold server makes it easier for biologists, who are experts in biology rather than computer science, to test larger and more complex cases.”

Dr. Nicole Wheeler, a microbiology expert at the University of Birmingham, said the AlphaFold 3 was designed to be It has the potential to significantly speed up drug pipelines, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/google-deepmind-unveils-next-generation-of-drug-discovery-ai-model/article68156080.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

