Boomi declares itself a hotbed of AI innovation





With new acquisitions focused on productivity, innovation and artificial intelligence, Boomi LP maintains its commitment to being the cradle and foundation of new technologies.

Instead of us going into a room and trying to build everything ourselves, we can help give them a place to execute and create value, said Matt, Boomi's chief technology officer. Mr McLarty (pictured) said. This means “earth”. We've always had a great platform for connecting and integrating things, but I think this is where the expertise for building AI capabilities can really provide fertile ground. we provide the earth. we plant seeds. we grow a garden.

McLarty spoke with John Furrier and Savannah Peterson of theCUBE Research on Boomi World during an exclusive broadcast on SiliconANGLE Media's livestreaming studio, theCUBE. They discussed the future of AI integration and Boomis' place in the generative AI landscape. (*Disclosure below.)

“Delicate dance” of AI innovation

Boomis' platform-as-a-service integration offering adds a framework that allows customers to automate integration tasks using AI agents. McLarty says that despite the hype around generative AI, the process of integrating models and data utilizes the same tools that have been around for a while.

Unless you're writing limericks about cats, you'll want to build these AI models based on your own data and context, he said. This generation, the idea of ​​AI orchestration is going to become even more prominent, but it's going to become pretty clear that platforms like ours are the building blocks, the foundational elements of what needs to be done.

Boomi also acquired assets from APIIDA GmbH and Cloud Software Group Inc. These assets allow users to better manage and tune their application programming interfaces. For companies looking to ride the wave of AI innovation, it can be difficult to predict what business customers will need.

A delicate dance is required here. You have to be very smart to understand where things are going, but you have to be even smarter to chart a path to get there, McLarty said. Look for something like a bet. You always need to be connected to your data.

According to McLarty, the key is to centralize data to provide the most value to the company. Although the digital landscape is rapidly changing, he has a reassuring message for companies concerned about integrating AI into their business practices.

If you've actually been on the path to digital transformation, including digitizing, organizing, creating channels, organizing data, knowing where your data is, and automating processes, you'll be better prepared. Take advantage of AI, he said. The end goal is not AI. The ultimate goal is to derive business value from AI.

This is a complete video interview that is part of Boomi World coverage by SiliconANGLEs and CUBE Researchs.

(*Disclosure: Boomi LP sponsors this segment on theCUBE. Neither Boomi nor any other sponsor has editorial control over the content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

