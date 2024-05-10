Google issues 'Update Now' warning to 2 billion Chrome users





If you're one of Google Chrome's 2 billion desktop users, the just-released emergency update is for you, and you should take it seriously…

Urgwnt Chrome fix suddenly released Update your browser now

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

Google has suddenly patched another serious zero-day vulnerability in its Chrome browser and updated its stable channel to 124.0.6367.201.

This emergency release addresses one security vulnerability related to memory use after free. This could result in latent pointers to emptied memory addresses not being properly cleared, potentially allowing an attacker to execute unexpected code or cause system instability. The fix is ​​very easy, but it happens repeatedly.

The reason this particular update is urgent is because Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2024-4671 exists. This high-severity flaw was reported to Google by an anonymous researcher just a few days ago.

As before, further details are not being released at this stage.

Google's urgent response to this suggests that it has information that strongly suggests this vulnerability is being actively exploited, not just that it has been exploited. I am.

Therefore, users should update their browsers as soon as possible. If updates occur automatically, you should check the version number to ensure they are installed correctly.

Learn how to update Chrome.

These are interesting times for Chrome, which is accelerating its own foray into AI, with OpenAI looking poised to launch a competitor to Google's core search platform as soon as Monday. If Chrome is the shop window, search is the engine room behind Google's money-making machine.

The world's most popular browser also came under fire recently for once again delaying the removal of tracking cookies that power its advertising platform. This will depend on continued discussions with regulators about the competitive fairness of these alternatives, but the end result for users will be a continuation of the same tracking.

AI and tracking stories will continue to run, but this latest security fix must be completed. The highest risk for users is when a vulnerability has been fixed and acknowledged, but the user has not yet received or applied the fix. The clock is ticking, as anyone using this exploit knows their own urgency has increased.

All of this means that you should apply this update as soon as it becomes available.

