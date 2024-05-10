7 Habits of Successful Retirees and How to Become one yourself





Written by CD Moriarty

I've seen dozens of people build happy and satisfying retirements – and money is only part of it.

Many people feel anxious when it comes to retirement. They worry about not having enough money, inflation, health, social security. But in my work as a financial planner, I've talked to many retirees and found that it can be a fulfilling and happy stage in life.

Successful retirees are those who use their money and time consciously. They enjoy what they have and create a new lifestyle that suits them. If you want to be a successful retiree, look beyond the money you're saving. Money for retirement is important, but so is what you do with it after you reach that magical age. Learn what successful retirees need from what they're doing now.

Attend music and cultural events. Recently retired Barbara, who lives in Dell Rey, Florida, prefers a relaxed atmosphere and attire, and would choose a free concert in a park over a theater concert. In Florida, more than 55 communities offer outdoor performances within walking distance for her. Her home town sponsors her band in outdoor tributes from the Beatles to Queen. Retirees have the time and flexibility to seek out low-cost and free events.

We do the gardening ourselves. Sandy volunteers gardening at her condo in Fort Myers, Florida. She is outside most days and gardens for exercise. What's more, she got to know many of her neighbors better. Retirees often have more free time, and this applies to many tasks around the house. If they enjoy it, they will. They may hire someone, but they understand that they can work hard every day instead of doing one big job on the weekend like they did in their working days.

Eat at home. For example, John never had time to cook, but now, like his grandmother, he loves to feed others at his home in Methuen, Massachusetts. Retirees love to cook and share recipes. They accept that life is different because they are more at home. Part of the reason is because there are so many things to keep busy at home and locally.

enjoy life. Marcy and Ken take her one trip abroad a year to visit their daughter and grandchildren who live in Europe. The trip is a “non-negotiable” expense. Otherwise, he is content at home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Happy retirees treat themselves to the things that matter most, whether it's a weekend getaway, a special sporting event, or a big family vacation. They mainly focus on hobbies that they enjoy and spend their time at home. They like where they live and value relaxing at home.

Take care of their property. Kirk doesn't need to get any more “stuff,” he says. He and his wife have already downsized once and want to spend their time differently. He has time to tinker in his garage near Pittsburgh or wait at a car dealership for his car to be serviced. Two pleasures he didn't have when he was working. Over time, retirees maintain what they have, whether it's their home, car, or other possessions. Whether it's your car, home, or sports equipment, taking care of what you have will give you satisfaction and save you money.

Spend your money only on things you enjoy. Retirees are generally more discerning when it comes to their purchases. This is not a question of money, but the space and time needed to acquire and care for things. The older you get, the less you need. For example, if your clothes are casual and everyday wear, you don't need a closet full of work clothes.

Please take care of your health. Successful retirees respond proactively and sensitively to health issues. By taking care of their bodies, they invest time and money to have the best retirement ever. Stay active for fun and health, whether it's walking, aerobics, golf, or pickleball. A gym membership is an investment in your health.

If you're looking to succeed in retirement, now's the time to start. By making a few changes today, you can adapt to your retirement lifestyle. And with just one or two changes to his financial habits, he can go a long way towards a satisfying retirement.

Take three steps to get there today.

1. Adapt to living with less money. By living off your current income, you can earn more in the future and build a sustainable lifestyle. Instead of making big changes to your overall spending, small changes are required. You can automate your savings by directing small amounts of money from your paycheck to savings. Whether you choose $50 a month or $100 as a paycheck, less money in your pocket means less spending.

If you are one of the 60% of employees in a defined contribution plan, contribute to it. (Not everyone does that.) Start small, but matching with an employer is enough. Then, increase your retirement savings by 1% of your salary each year until you reach the cap. Most people set up their retirement benefits when they get a job and never change them.

2. Even if retirement is 10 years away, change one financial habit to prepare for future lifestyle changes. You'll begin to see how small adjustments can add not only financial flexibility to your life, but also a sense of choice.

We all know about the “latte” effect that changes our coffee buying habits. But what if, in order to save money and take a breather from a busy lifestyle, a month he “does not use Sundays”, relaxing at home on one or two weekend evenings? One couple, Jack and Paula, chose to do this and used the extra money to build a new home that they could enjoy in their retirement. The bigger the goal, the easier it will be to adjust today.

You can also modify gift plans for family members, such as major holidays, birthdays, and other life events. Talk to your kids and loved ones about your goals for making lifestyle adjustments now to save for retirement. Let them know in advance of your plans for a new gift. This is about reducing donation spending, not stopping all donations. That extra money will grow with your retirement plans.

Adjusting your habits today will serve two purposes in retirement. First, your income will decrease and you will have to reevaluate everything. This is good practice. Second, doing it now will increase your retirement funds and slowly adjust the expectations of those around you.

3. Take care of your financial long game today. When saving for retirement, many people's expectations are not to spend money. However, a home is an investment. The more you take care of it now, the more valuable it will be in the future. Whether you're planning to sell or your home is aging, getting a new roof or adding insulation when you need it is more than just an expense. That cost is an investment in your future.

Other large assets such as cars, appliances, and sporting equipment are depreciating assets. Once you spend money on an item, its value decreases, but extending the life of an expensive purchase through careful care and maintenance means spending less on it now. You'll eventually need to replace it, but don't jump at it if a “tune-up” solves the problem.

And while taking care of all the important things in life, be sure to take care of your health in order to have a fulfilling retirement. Regular medical check-ups, proper diet, and exercise will help maintain your body for the long haul.

Planning and preparing for retirement is essential at any age, but it's about more than simple math. Consider becoming a successful retiree yourself by creating a vision of what's possible and preparing today. Retirement is within reach.

CD Moriarty

