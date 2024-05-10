Austria: an attractive research center





Medical technology is one of the most innovative fields in an era where there is no shortage of technological developments. Austria occupies an internationally recognized position in this field. With around 750,000 medical products produced there, the sector is an important economic factor, employing 62,000 people and adding an annual value of 5.5 billion euros.

According to global estimates from Statistics Austria, Austria's research share is expected to rise to 3.34% in 2024, making it the third highest research share in the EU. The Life Sciences Department is one of the departments with the highest research allocation, at 20.5%.

Austria's main advantages are the excellent quality of its internationally recognized national research institutes and the close cooperation and networks with universities, companies and medical practices. There is fierce competition globally for the best ideas and skilled workforce. Austria has been able to assert itself here, as it is attractive not only for companies but also for researchers themselves due to its good quality of life.

For example, the Institute of Biomedical Electronics at the Vienna University of Technology is combining electronic components (sensors, stimulators) with biological materials (cells, tissues, humans) to find improved strategies to cure diseases. I'm researching. As technology and engineering increasingly play a decisive role in many medical fields, TU Wien and the Medical University of Vienna (MedUni Vienna) are driving this development forward with the Center for Interuniversity Cooperation on Technology in Healthcare. I am. (Vienna Center for Medical Engineering – ViCEM). The goal is to achieve top-level international research and teaching.

Strong funding environment

Another big advantage of the location is that companies can apply for funding directly from the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) for research projects. For expenses not covered by this funding, companies can claim his 14% research tax credit. This applies to both in-house R&D and contract research in Austria.

Funding programs such as the Austrian Life Sciences Program support research and development projects and clinical research in the life sciences. With its Seed Finance – Deep Tech financing module, the Austrian development bank aws (Austria Wirtschaftsservice Gesellschaft mbH) targets deep tech start-ups whose product ideas are based on significant international technological advantages. Its purpose is to enable sustainable growth of companies during the pre-incorporation stage, or up to six months after the company is registered in the commercial register.

Further support is provided by two working groups. AUSTROMED represents the interests of companies in the medical device industry and is committed to creating the best possible legal and economic conditions. LISAvienna is a cluster platform for life sciences that connects biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technology companies developing new products, services and processes in Vienna with development partners and key customers.

successful medical technology companies

The majority of Austrian medical technology companies are small and medium-sized enterprises, but there are also industry leaders such as Ottobock, B. Braun, Fresenius and GE Healthcare.

Ottobock has had a large presence in Austria since 1969, with Vienna being the most important research and development center for mechatronic products. Brace and prosthesis manufacturers use artificial intelligence to translate signals that nerves remaining at the amputation site send to muscles into movement commands for the prosthesis. B. Braun is a family-run company with a total of 63,000 employees, over 250 of whom are based in Austria. Braun aims to use technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and automation to make its processes more efficient. Fresenius Kabi has locations in Graz, Werndorf, Grumbach and Linz, Austria. Biosimilars are an important area of ​​activity for Fresenius, as demand for biopharmaceuticals used in oncology and autoimmune diseases is increasing worldwide. This type of generic drug can help reduce treatment costs and reduce the burden on the healthcare system. GE HealthCare is the global market leader in 3D/4D ultrasound examinations for gynecology and obstetrics. The global development and core competency center for 3D and 4D ultrasound is located at his Zipf site in Upper Austria.

Meanwhile, Treetop Medical, founded in 2019, is a digital healthcare startup with offices in Zurich and Vienna. Treetop has developed a cloud-based platform for creating and sharing treatment plans for any disease area, with a focus on supporting physicians in their daily clinical work with digital solutions. The product is developed in collaboration with doctors, software developers and academic partners such as MedUni Vienna. Michael Roiss, Treetop's founder and CEO, said: “In addition to excellent framework conditions for our international team of medical experts and software developers, we also benefit from our collaborative relationships with Austria's top universities and research institutes.” He says it's wonderful. This is exactly the kind of dynamic ecosystem and life sciences we need to succeed.

Last but not least, Piur Imaging, a company specializing in the field of diagnostic imaging, was founded in Germany in 2014 but subsequently decided to relocate to Vienna due to attractive conditions. The business idea is to cost-effectively upgrade existing medical equipment to an AI-controlled tomography 3D ultrasound solution, enabling entirely new and more efficient workflows.

Free consulting by ABA

The Austrian Enterprise Agency supports companies free of charge in all matters related to relocation, redeployment and the search for skilled labor and becomes a partner and service provider for business expansion in Austria and abroad. We liaise with research institutions, funding bodies and other key stakeholders, help you find laboratory space and provide information on any topic that will contribute to your success in Austria.

contact:

Austrian Enterprise Agency (ABA)

Phone:+43 1 588 58-0

Email: [email protected]

https://aba.gv.at/ja/

Come see ABA at major events:

MedTech Forum 2024, Europe's largest conference for the healthcare and medical technology industry: Messe Wien from 22 to 24 May Austrian Life Sciences Day on innovations in healthcare with a focus on medical data : June 4, 2024, Graz

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/austria-an-attractive-research-centre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos