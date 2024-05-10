Dal Startup Space partners with state to foster biomedical innovation – Dal News





One of Dalhousie's leading facilities for startup development is set to double the number of companies participating in its flagship program over the next three years, thanks to new financial support from the Nova Scotia government.

The Dalhousies Emera ideaHUB will receive $650,000 annually to increase the number of startups enrolled in the ideaBuild program, with a particular focus on increasing the number of companies focused on biomedical technology innovation in the state.

“This investment will help us advance important initiatives to improve our province, including innovation, entrepreneurship, and strengthening health care for all people in Nova Scotia and beyond,” said Dalhousie Dean Dr. John Newhook. “This is a great example of the power of partnership and collective vision.” in Engineering at a launch event held at the Emera ideaHUB space on Tuesday (May 7).

The funding will facilitate the addition of a second-year cohort in space on Dal's downtown campus each spring, providing healthcare-related products and technology to complement the 10 startups enrolled in the program's fall cohort. We will welcome 10 new startup companies focused on.

The ideaBUILD program helps deep technology ventures that build physical products develop functional prototypes.

Participants in this week's presentation at Emera ideaHUB.

shared priorities

This announcement reflects the provincial government and Dalhousie's aligned priorities in improving health care and health innovation within Nova Scotia.

With the right people, the right resources and the right environment, we can accomplish great things, said Nova Scotia Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Gleich in announcing the funding.

Education, industry and quality of life are intertwined. This government knows this, which is why it has invested in startup innovation and R&D.

By investing in high-tech solutions and the biomedical sector, we are supporting innovation and job growth, while also improving healthcare, she added.

Dean Newhook (left) chats with Minister Corkum Greek.

Building a viable business

This state funding provides up to $10,000 for startup founders to purchase materials needed to design, build, and prepare for manufacturing.

Erin O'Keefe Graham, Director of Emera ideaHUB.

For founders in the biomedical field, the program also includes collaboration with the School of Medicine, Life Sciences NS, and the Nova Scotia Health Authority to ensure alignment with the province's top health priorities and build expertise in the field. Applying knowledge.

Together, these resources ensure that founders are successful in customer discovery and validation.

