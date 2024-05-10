Put the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro in your pocket today for just $479





The Pixel 8 Pro may be the latest flagship device from Google, but the Pixel 7 Pro is still a great phone for those who want flagship phone features without paying the flagship price. Now, Woot is offering his latest 512GB Pixel 7 Pro for $479 instead of its original retail price of $1,100. This is a big discount, but it won't last long. Woot said the deal will end in four days, but could end sooner if retailers sell out.

The Pixel 7 Pro was previously featured on our list of the best smartphones to buy in 2023, and for good reason. It has a sleek design and powerful features under the hood, and is powered by a Tensor G2 chip that's on par with the likes of the Samsung S22 Ultra in terms of performance. This means that the Pixel 7 Pro is optimized to use and gives you a smooth experience, especially when using the latest Android software, considering that Google manufactures Android.

It also has three great cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. This time, the image processing software has even more AI and also includes a photo deblurring tool that can be useful in many scenarios. You can also view all your photos on the gorgeous 6.7-inch screen with 3,120×1,440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate gives you a crisp experience and is what you want to see. Flagship phone.

The Pixel 7 Pro remains a great smartphone in 2024 for those who don't necessarily need the latest advancements, especially considering its discounted price. Or, if you'd prefer something completely different, check out our roundup of the best phone deals available right now.

