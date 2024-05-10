Google employees question CEO Sundar Pichai over layoffs despite higher-than-expected profits





Sundar Pichai's Google is on its way to becoming a $2 trillion company. However, company-wide cost-cutting and lack of raises have significantly lowered morale. All this despite quarterly profits exceeding expectations. In an all-hands meeting, employees slammed CEO and CFO Ruth Porat over their concerns, CNBC reported.

One employee commented that they noticed a significant drop in morale, increased mistrust, and a disconnect between leadership and employees. Another question asked how management plans to address these concerns and restore the trust, morale and cohesion that are fundamental to the company's success.

One employee asked during the meeting that despite the company's impressive performance and record revenues, many Googlers haven't received significant pay increases. When does employee compensation fairly reflect a company's success? And is there a conscious decision to keep wages low due to a cooling job market? He said that leadership has a lot of responsibility. He added that it is an iterative process.

“We've hired a lot of people and we've been able to get back on track from there,” he said of the drop in morale.

Alphabets' management has made several changes to its workforce over the past few years. Management required employees to return to the office after the pandemic. The company laid off more than 12,000 employees last year alone. Google also cut employee perks such as free massages, campus shuttle buses, and the closure of fitness centers. It also cut back on food sales and limited employee travel to “essential business” trips.

Google recently laid off over 200 employees across its Python, Fluttr, and Dart teams. CNBC also reported that at least 50 positions were eliminated from technology departments in offices across Sunnyvale, California.

At the meeting, a question was asked: “Given the recent headcount and positive revenue, what is the company's headcount strategy?” Meanwhile, one person asked: “Given the strong performance, are we done cutting costs yet?”

In response, Pichai said the company is engaged in a long transition period, including cutting costs and improving efficiency. On the latter point, he said, “We want to do this forever.”

To answer the second part of the question, Pichai said: To be clear, the company has increased expenses this year, but the pace of growth has slowed. We believe there is an opportunity to redeploy people to get the job done.

Google will continue to maintain very tight control over employee growth throughout the year. “There's a lot of demand to do new things, and in the past we would have done that reflexively by hiring more people,” Pichai said. We cannot do that now as we are in a period of transition.

Also read:

Earn Gold in 10 Minutes: Sell Gold, Silver with Akshaya Tritiya on Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, bigbasket, Zepto

Mother's Day 2024 tech gift ideas: OTT subscriptions, iPhone 15, Amazon Echo Dot, and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-employees-question-ceo-sundar-pichai-over-layoffs-despite-better-than-expected-earnings-429048-2024-05-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos