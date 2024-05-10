Expand your fintech capabilities globally with Google Cloud





With a mission to disrupt and transform the fintech industry, Airwallex is constantly innovating, incorporating new technologies that can help businesses overcome international remittance challenges and grow without borders. The company aims to provide end-to-end solutions and currently provides services related to global payments, treasury and expense management, and embedded financial services. Our unique infrastructure allows us to remove friction from global payments and financial operations, enabling businesses of all sizes to unlock new growth opportunities.

At Airwallex, developers are at the center of everything we do. We follow a Develop First, Deploy Fast philosophy, which we believe benefits our customers, and are focused on finding the right balance between speed and quality. To that end, our continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines run on Google Cloud and Gitlab to ensure optimal performance at all times. Over the years, we've built many integrations and automated testing and validation so you can deploy with confidence.

Expand new markets globally with Google Cloud

At the end of 2018 and early 2019, we decided it was time to grow our presence around the world and started looking for a platform that would support our ambitions. We were already using hybrid cloud from different providers, but this initially made sense as it offered more support in the APAC region. But as we looked to expand, our goals were different. With its established global network, we found Google Cloud to be the best fit to meet our needs. Google Cloud's highly connected cloud infrastructure and advanced cross-region capabilities now allow you to easily expand to different regions.

Combining the scalability of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) with the agility of BigQuery has enabled our team to take on increasingly complex and challenging projects as we continue to expand our global network.

CI/CD relies on the stability of Google Cloud

Airwallex leverages powerful and flexible APIs and CI/CD pipelines to enable services such as seamless international money transfers. GitLab and GKE provide a scalable, always-available environment that can respond to rapidly changing security and market conditions.

All GitLab service components run natively on GKE clusters. Cloud SQL, Google Cloud's fully managed relational database, is used as the GitLab database, and Memorystore's caching service and Cloud Storage buckets serve as the GitLab object storage. Some GitLab runners are also hosted on Compute Engine virtual machines.

The diagram below shows how Google Cloud is integrated into the GitLab CI/CD pipeline.

