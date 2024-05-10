Australian tech company wins Innovation of Year at Agingfest





Australia’s MacLeanCare has been awarded “Innovation of the Year – Smart Care Technology” at the 2024 Aging Asia World Aging Festival for its cutting-edge iAgeHealth platform.

iAgeHealth is a virtual clinical workforce service that provides 24/7 access to experienced clinicians using state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. This will enable older Australians living in regional, rural and remote communities to connect to specialist clinical services, ensuring equitable access to quality health services.

Sue Thomson, CEO of MacLean Care, said it was an honor to see the service delivered through technology recognized on a global stage.

“iAgeHealth was developed to fill the service gaps experienced in Australia's regional, rural and remote communities and improve quality healthcare for older Australians,” she said.

“We strongly believe that zip code should not determine whether seniors, or any person, can access the primary health care they need to maintain health and well-being.

“Technology plays a key role in improving equity in our health system and our aim at iAgeHealth is to do so in a way that supports older Australians and delivers better health outcomes. was to provide.

“To be recognized on a platform like the World Festival on Aging is extremely humbling and we are extremely proud of what iAgeHealth has achieved to date. We still have a long way to go to provide the type of care that older adults deserve, and McLean Care is proud to be leading the way.”

Aging Asia's 2024 World Aging Festival brings together leaders in aged care who exemplify a spirit of innovation and excellence.

Held this year in Singapore, the awards were judged by a panel of industry experts and recognized over 35 winners across 10 categories from entries from over 50 countries.

McLean Care was a finalist in three categories. Innovation of the Year – Model of Care, Aging in Place. Winners of “Innovation of the Year – Technology Product by Operator” and “Innovation of the Year – Smart Care Technology” were among over 200 entries competing with finalists from Europe, Malaysia and Australia. Awarded “Innovation of the Year – Smart Care Technology''.

About us:

About MacLean Care

McLean Care is a long-established and respected provider of the highest quality community, retirement and senior care lifestyle services and options. McLean Care has grown into an award-winning national provider that leads the development of innovative technological care solutions.

/Open to the public. This material from the original organization/author may be of a contemporary nature and has been edited for clarity, style, and length. Mirage.News does not take any institutional position or position, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miragenews.com/aussie-tech-claims-innovation-of-year-at-ageing-1232417/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos